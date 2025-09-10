This article is sponsored by WOTC.com. In today’s skilled nursing environment, financial sustainability hinges on staffing efficiency. With increasing labor costs, high turnover, and evolving regulatory demands, SNFs are under pressure to manage resources more strategically, without compromising care. One underutilized tool is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). Skilled Nursing News sat down with Michael Markowitz, CEO and Founder of WOTC.com, to discuss how this credit can become a strategic part of staffing and workforce planning in skilled nursing and how to implement it effectively.
Skilled Nursing News: Why should SNFs treat WOTC as more than just a tax perk?
Michael Markowitz: In skilled nursing, WOTC shouldn’t just be viewed as a back-office tax credit. It’s a strategic asset. Reducing the net cost per hire allows operators to reinvest in key roles like CNAs, RNs, dietary aides, and housekeeping, where turnover hits hardest.
Understanding the credit amounts allows you to calculate per-hire savings and forecast impact across departments. In high-volume, high-turnover settings like SNFs, WOTC becomes a differentiator in staffing strategy, not just a tax benefit.
What does successful WOTC integration look like in a skilled nursing setting?
Success starts with keeping WOTC frictionless. Skilled nursing teams can’t afford added complexity during onboarding. The best approach is to embed WOTC eligibility screening into your applicant tracking system or onboarding workflow so it runs in the background.
But tech alone isn’t enough. You also need strong coordination between HR, payroll, and compliance teams to ensure certifications are submitted on time and employee data is protected. Done right, WOTC becomes invisible to frontline hiring managers while delivering real savings.
How can SNFs optimize WOTC without adding burden to staff?
It’s all about building accurate, repeatable systems. Start by identifying the job roles most likely to qualify for the credit, and use automation to streamline documentation and flag eligible candidates early in the process.
Automation reduces manual review, supports audit readiness, and improves compliance, all without overloading your staff. In SNFs, where every minute matters, that operational efficiency makes a big difference.
Many providers rely on vendors for tax credits. What should SNF leaders look for in a WOTC partner?
A strong partner can make or break your program. SNFs should look for vendors that offer accuracy, strong compliance support, and speed. Data security is also critical, especially when working with protected health information.
The right vendor should integrate with your payroll and compliance systems, support onboarding workflows, and maintain governance structures like monthly performance reviews and audit readiness. That kind of alignment keeps your program running efficiently and reduces risk.
Beyond WOTC, are there other tax credits SNFs should consider?
Absolutely. WOTC is just one of many opportunities. There are additional federal and state tax credits that SNFs may qualify for.
The most efficient path is to work with a WOTC tax credit specialist who can conduct regular reviews with your CPA and finance team. When managed correctly, WOTC tax credits can improve your bottom line and create new opportunities for reinvestment into care, staff development, and infrastructure.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
