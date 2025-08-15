Future Leader: Marissa Walker, Vice President of Operations, Theoria Medical

Marissa Walker, Vice President of Operations at Theoria Medical, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Walker sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share what drew her to the skilled nursing industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to the skilled nursing industry?
Walker: I entered the skilled nursing industry right out of high school as a nursing assistant. From the very beginning, I was driven by a desire to care for residents who need support the most in our healthcare system. Skilled nursing gave me the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their daily lives, and that passion has stayed with me throughout my career.
SNN: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Walker: My biggest leadership lesson is that you must always be an advocate. No matter what role I have held, true leadership means using your voice to represent and protect the people you serve.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Walker: I would further leverage technology to enhance the quality of care in skilled nursing homes — using innovative tools to improve outcomes, streamline workflows, and continue to prioritize resident care.
SNN: In one word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
Walker: Transformative.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the skilled nursing industry now and into 2026?
Walker: Workforce sustainability — keeping skilled, supported teams in place while embracing technology to make care better and more efficient.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Walker: Adaptability, empathy, and the courage to make decisions that put people first — even when it is not the easiest path.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Walker: I would tell myself to work as hard as I can and never lose sight of the impact I can make. Every effort, no matter how small, contributes to improving the lives of residents — and with dedication, I can and will continue to make a difference in the skilled nursing field.