Plante Moran Living Forward Welcomes Three New Executives

Plante Moran Living Forward, the senior living development advisory firm affiliated with Plante Moran Realpoint and Plante Moran, welcomes three executives to the firm: Matt Pyles, Jennifer Vasil, and Tim Moran.
Southfield, MI— Plante Moran Living Forward (PMLF), the senior living development advisory division of commercial real estate firm Plante Moran Realpoint, is pleased to announce the addition of three new staff. Matt Pyles has joined as principal, Jennifer Vasil has joined as senior vice president, and Tim Moran has joined as vice president.
“Plante Moran Living Forward is grateful to our senior living clients that have enabled the significant growth in our practice,” said Dana Wollschlager, partner and practice leader of PMLF. “We have been fortunate enough to work with outstanding senior living providers across the country, helping them develop strategies for repositioning, evaluate options for expansion, advise their development programs, create sustainable business models through operational consulting, and focus on how to position their organization to meet the needs of older adults in environments anyone would be proud to call home.”
Matt Pyles joins PMLF as a principal and will lead the firm’s senior living development advisory service line. Pyles will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, finance, investments, market strategy, and asset management to support clients with development advisory, project strategy, program management, and feasibility services. Pyles will provide clients with clarity on their vision, goals, and measures for growth and development. Pyles is a former senior vice president of capital planning at a large multi-state senior care organization, where he built an industry-leading renovations division and led investments and capital planning teams. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and his Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from Miami University’s Richard T. Farmer School of Business.
Jennifer Vasil, BSN, RN, LNHA, joins PMLF as a senior vice president. Vasil will support the senior living sector with operational, reimbursement, and clinical consulting for clients looking to optimize their existing operations or strengthen their financial performance, particularly in cases where clients’ ultimate goal is to reposition or expand. Vasil is a former regional director of operations for a healthcare management group, where she oversaw and guided daily operations for a region of skilled nursing facilities. She has a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Georgia College and State University. She is a registered nurse and licensed nursing home administrator (LNHA).
Tim Moran joins PMLF as a vice president on PMLF’s project management team. Moran will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in design, construction, and finance to help clients plan and manage their large construction, renovation, and expansion programs. Moran is a former preconstruction executive for a large minority-owned contractor, where he led the preconstruction team on affordable housing, education, healthcare, and nonprofit projects. He has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology as well as two master’s degrees in architecture and civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
About Plante Moran Living Forward
Plante Moran Living Forward empowers senior living operators with innovative solutions in development, construction, and operations. Our integrated approach includes project planning and finance, project management, and real estate services, alongside a full range of operational consulting services to optimize performance and fund growth. Guided by a culture of integrity, we prioritize financially sustainable projects, always placing client success above profits.
As the senior living division of Plante Moran Realpoint, we combine deep industry knowledge with extensive real estate experience to create spaces where residents feel at home, staff feel empowered, and businesses flourish. Plante Moran Realpoint currently oversees $6 billion in active construction projects and has guided clients through millions of square feet of real estate transactions and $1 billion in investment transactions. Learn more at pmlivingforward.com.
Contact
Ron Rotole, Marketing Vice President
248-603-5241
[email protected]