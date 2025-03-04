Nursing Home Room Costs Increase by 7% to 9% as all Long-Term Care Costs Rise

The cost of a room in a nursing home rose between 2023 and 2024, with semi-private rooms seeing a 7% increase to $111,325, and private rooms a 9% jump in cost to $127,750.

These cost of care increases for the sector fall somewhere in the middle compared to other long-term care settings, according to a survey released by Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) and CareScout.

There were no long-term care settings that decreased in cost, the survey results showed.

Monthly median costs for semi-private and private nursing home rooms on a national level was $9,277 and $10,646, respectively.

Broken down by state, Alaska, Oregon and Hawaii had the most expensive annual cost for a semi-private room at $364,452, $189,800, and $181,040 respectively. For private rooms, Alaska, Oregon and Washington DC were the most expensive.

Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma had the lowest cost for semi-private rooms at $65,700, $76,285 and $77,380 each. These states also had the lowest private room costs.

In other settings, costs for homemaker services – which include tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and running errands – and assisted living increased the most at 10%, outpacing inflation and costs in other care settings. Meanwhile, the cost of home health aides increased by 3% and adult day care increased 5%.

Survey participants said cost drivers were inflation, notably among nursing homes, assisted living communities and adult day care centers, while home care services said labor costs were a top contributing factor to cost increases.

“As we built the CareScout Quality Network, we spoke with hundreds of care providers who shared that inflation and labor costs continue to drive rate increases,” said Samir Shah, president and CEO CareScout Services. “If you couple these economic factors with the growing demand for long-term care services as the Baby Boomer generation ages, families are challenged to find high-quality long-term care at affordable prices.”

Lynn White, CEO of CareScout Insurance, said data from the survey may help inform long-term care planning as families consider how they’ll pay for care, should they need it.

“We make plans to buy a house, send our kids to college, and even to retire, but few Americans plan for future long-term care needs,” said White.

The 2024 cost survey involved more than 140,000 long-term care providers across the country to complete 15,000-plus surveys for care settings noted, between July and December. Rates were collected for 431 regions in the Metropolitan Statistical Areas.