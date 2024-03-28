Frontline Honors: Will Shipley, Odin Health & Rehab Center

Will Shipley, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for Odin Health & Rehab Center, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Shipley to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Shipley: I decided to make a major career change in 2021, shifting from factory worker to certified nursing assistant. Although it can be an extremely challenging job, I find meaning and purpose in working with residents who are going through a difficult time in their lives whether it’s for short-term rehab or long-term care.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Shipley: A positive attitude can go a long way to lift morale.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Shipley: The best part of being a CNA is putting a smile on a resident’s face and making them feel comfortable and safe. Sometimes these small gestures can make a big difference in a person’s day.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Shipley: CNAs handle difficult situations every day. When I’m dealing with a resident or family member who is having a bad day, I try to remain calm, actively listen, and respond with empathy.
SNN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Shipley: Healthcare workers have demanding and challenging jobs. I believe that the success of any skilled nursing facility starts with happy employees because it impacts all levels of an organization.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/