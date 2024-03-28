Frontline Honors: Terri Young, Friendship Village Senior Services

Terri Young, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for Friendship Village Senior Services, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Young to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Young: I started working in nursing because I’ve always had a passion for caring for people and taking care of family members. Knowing that about myself confirmed that this was my calling!
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Young: I’ve learned that as we age, we are still human beings, and always want and deserve to be treated as such.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Young: My smiling and wonderful residents!
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Young: That although this work may seem small to some people, it’s a big deal for us and the residents we work with. They often become our extended family. Being a caring, smiling and familiar face for them can have a huge impact on them, so I’m very aware and proud to be a part of that.
SNN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Young: That CNAs and caregivers often feel overlooked and are sometimes unappreciated. A lot of senior care starts with the work we do. It’s intimate and very personal. My coworker caregivers give and share a lot of themselves and that has a lot of value, so we just want everyone to know how much we give and how much we care!
