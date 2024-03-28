Frontline Honors: Stevie Lasswell, Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation

Stevie Lasswell, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Lasswell to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Lasswell: I feel that I’ve been blessed and I now have it in my heart to take care of others. My own experience in overcoming addiction has made me more sensitive to the needs of others. Caring for my own grandmother at the end of her life, I was inspired to work with the elderly.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Lasswell: I have learned patience, which also comes in handy at home with my four children. I have also learned about integrity, being aware of and responding to the needs of the patients. The residents know when you’re faking. You have to feel love.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Lasswell: I love making people smile. Brightening someone’s day makes me feel better, so it’s a win-win.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Lasswell: It’s a hard job – a lot of work. It’s also very fulfilling and something I want to keep doing. I’m here to provide the care and not for the money. We have to remind families that we’re there for them and keep them informed about what’s happening.
SNN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Lasswell: They might not realize how much we do. Sometimes, it’s overwhelming, but in general, I think the field is appreciated.
