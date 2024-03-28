Frontline Honors: Lisabeth Johnson, RiverSpring Living

Lisabeth Johnson, Registered Nurse (RN) for RiverSpring Living, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Johnson to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Johnson: I enjoy working with older adults, especially by providing care and companionship. Listening to their stories and bringing joy to their lives brings me great satisfaction.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Johnson: My favorite part about the job is interacting with my co-workers and working with families to make a difference in their lives.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Johnson: I want society to understand the importance of providing quality care to the elderly population.
SNN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Johnson: I want leaders to ensure that individuals and teams feel supported and fully engaged in their area of work. Nurses always have the desire to learn and expand their competencies and skills while doing their jobs. Recognition for a job well done is something that nurses desire.
