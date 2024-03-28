Frontline Honors: Angela Perry, Pana Health & Rehab Center

Angela Perry, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for Pana Health & Rehab Center, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Perry to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Perry: My Mom worked as a nurse for 30 years and I followed suit as a CNA.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Perry: To have patience – you have to have that in this industry.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Perry: Caring for the residents and forming bonds with them.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Perry: That it takes a special kind of person to be a CNA and that, although rewarding, it’s a very hard job both physically and mentally.
SNN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Perry: Actually how much CNAs do, but sometimes they don’t get much support.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com