Frontline Honors: Andrew Ow, Advocate Health

Andrew Ow, Skilled Nursing Facility Physician for the Advocate Health SNF Care Program, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Skilled Nursing News caught up with Ow to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Ow: As a geriatrician, I have cared for older adults in a variety of settings, including the hospital, clinic, home visits, assisted living, long term care, and skilled nursing facility. I enjoy caring for patients at the skilled nursing facility the most due to their complex medical problems, along with assisting with any social challenges that arise after having a serious hospitalization.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Ow: Interacting with a variety of people including facility staff, patients, families, and coworkers.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Ow: Our job often goes beyond people’s acute medical problems. During their rehab stay, we regularly address long term care planning. We also help patients and families prepare for any challenging health decisions in the future.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/