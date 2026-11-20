Lawmakers are considering legislation that would impose new staffing, spending and reporting requirements on city- and county-owned nursing homes in Utah that participate in the federal Upper Payment Limit (UPL) program, which has provided more than $1 billion to facilities nationwide over the past decade.

The UPL program allows eligible government-owned nursing homes to receive supplemental Medicaid payments, supported by federal matching funds, and Utah’s proposed legislation follows scrutiny on the quality of the state’s nursing homes after a state audit in April questioned how program funds were being used. The audit found that participating nursing homes spent just 49% of federal Medicaid funds received through the program from 2016 to 2024. The remaining 51% went toward owner compensation, administrative costs and hospital operating expenses.

Under the draft bill, nursing homes would have to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care beginning in January 2028, according to a story in a local news outlet. Qualifying expenditures would include services and supplies addressing residents’ physical, behavioral, social and clinical needs. Capital improvements, rent, lease payments, management fees unrelated to patient care and non-nursing administrative costs would not qualify.

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The legislation would also establish minimum staffing requirements, which would only apply to facilities receiving UPL funds.

These facilities would need to provide an average of at least 3.6 hours of direct care per resident daily, including two hours from certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and one hour from licensed nurses. They would also have to maintain minimum staffing ratios of one certified nursing assistant per 20 residents and one licensed nurse per 40 residents.

Lawmakers supporting the bill say the requirements would help ensure taxpayer-funded reimbursements are directed toward resident care. The Disability Law Center also expressed support, citing concerns about understaffing at participating facilities.

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However, the bill’s detractors warned that the extra requirements could worsen access to care, particularly in rural communities already facing workforce shortages. They cautioned that facilities could close rather than meet the new requirements.

“I guess if we look at some of these facilities, I know that maybe care is not quite up to snuff,” Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said during debate of the proposal. “We certainly want it all there. But I think some care is better than no care and we may end up with closing facilities out in some areas if we kind of mandate some of the things this asks for.”

For now, the bill has passed its committee vote, with two lawmakers opposing it. It now advances for further consideration during Utah’s legislative session, which begins Jan. 19.