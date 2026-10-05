SNN Dealbook: Ensign Adds 19 Facilities, PACS and Omega Close on 32 Facility Transition 

Ensign added 19 properties in Florida, while PACS closed on the acquisition of 32 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the state. In both cases, the two nursing home giants are entering the state for the first time.

Ensign adds Florida to its footprint

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) added 19 properties to its portfolio across Florida, Washington and Colorado, the company announced on Friday, adding Florida to its footprint for the first time.

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Eight of the buildings are in Florida, for a total of 713 beds and 66 independent living units. In a separate transaction in the state, 118-bed Englewood Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign’s real estate company.

Ensign executives were seeking opportunities where local leadership and strong community ties, along with long-term growth potential, align with the company’s operating philosophy, Ensign CEO Barry Port said.

“One of our most seasoned leaders presented a plan to plant the Ensign flag in Florida, ensured that he was leaving his previous role to an outstanding leader and moved to Florida to meet people, learn the dynamics in the state and to evaluate and select our first deal there,” said Port.

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The operations provide a perfect first step into the state, which has one of the largest and most dynamic healthcare markets in the country, added Port.

Forrest Peterson, president of Ensign’s Florida-based subsidiary Everglades Healthcare, said his team is anxious to work with Ensign to improve the clinical quality of operations in the state.

As for the 532-bed, four-SNF addition in Washington, Port said the nursing homes will strengthen Ensign’s presence in the Pacific Northwest and further expand operations in the state.

“These facilities serve vibrant communities throughout the Seattle area, and we have tremendous confidence in our local leadership teams and their ability to support strong clinical programs while maintaining a resident-centered approach to care,” said Port.

Pennant Healthcare President Steve Farnsworth said he’s excited for the group’s local teams to build on a legacy known in the communities they serve.

Lastly, Ensign’s acquisition of seven nursing homes in Colorado totaling 760 skilled beds and 47 independent living units is an expansion of a long-standing presence, Port said, especially on the Western Slopes of the state.

Endura Healthcare, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, will focus on supporting local leadership, strengthening clinical programs and fostering a growth-centric environment for frontline workers, Endura President David Jorgensen said in a statement.

The additions this month being Ensign’s growing portfolio to 418 healthcare operations, including 50 senior living operations across 18 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 189 assets.

PACS, Omega Close on Operations Transition

PACS closed on a previously announced acquisition, obtaining operations of 32 Florida nursing homes from Omega Healthcare Investors. This transition also marks PACS’ first-time entry into Florida.

The restructure gives PACS immediate scale in the state instead of building its presence one facility at a time but comes with meaningful upfront cost for Omega – a $90 million one-time expense, more than three times the scheduled first-year annual rent increase, according to a report in citybiz.co.

On Omega’s end, the transition represents a significant portfolio management move that was able to satisfy the needs of two long-standing operator partners and structure a highly accretive transaction for shareholders despite the up-front cost, Omega CEO Matthew Gourmand said in a statement.

As part of the transition, annual rent from the portfolio is scheduled to increase by $26.1 million in the first year and by another $2.5 million in the second year; contractual rent will then increase by 2% annually.

The operations transitioned on Oct. 1 from affiliates of Airamid Health Services to subsidiaries of PACS. The Florida properties will be added to Omega’s master lease with PACS.