Top Trends That Will Shape the Skilled Nursing Sector in 2026

The skilled nursing sector is entering 2026 on firmer footing than a year ago.

At that time, a new presidential administration and the unknown fate of the federal staffing mandate were sources of uncertainty for providers. Fast-forward to today, and the rollback of the staffing mandate has removed a major looming threat, allowing providers to refocus on stability and selective growth.

At the same time, uncertainty remains on the policy and payment fronts. A lighter-touch regulatory approach has changed how oversight is experienced, but reduced federal agency capacity and limited communication have introduced new concerns. Ongoing payment reforms, significant projected Medicaid cuts under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), and continued expansion of Medicare Advantage are shaping a complex financial landscape, even as promised regulatory relief has fallen short of expectations.

Meanwhile, 2026 is poised to be a year increasingly defined by the nursing home consumer. Providers are investing in more upscale, tech-enabled environments, expanding the use of AI and digital tools across operations, and elevating their marketing strategies to meet rising expectations. Together, these shifts position 2026 as a pivotal year in the sector’s evolution.

Compliance scrambling amid communication stonewalling

Shifts in compliance and federal oversight under the Trump administration have been apparent since the first 100 days.

In that early period, operators experienced a different regulatory approach, marked by last-minute updates, uncertainty around processes and shifting oversight priorities.

Operators will have to stay on their toes based on how the administration approaches regulation, with some operators staying ahead in adapting to this style.

Providers can expect less regulation, following the trend established in 2025 with moves such as the staffing mandate rollback and indefinite suspension of mandatory off-cycle provider enrollment validation. However, providers will also have to contend with more opacity, as evidenced by the communication freeze and slowed trickle of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updates.

And regulatory issues are front and center in 2026, as they are every year for SNF providers.

Infection prevention challenges could become a bigger issue with lingering Covid-19 pandemic-era mandates such as masking now actively disabled, while the number of people visiting the doctor due to flu-like symptoms has reached the highest level in 25 years. Super bugs and new virus strains have been a source of worry too, and given the sector’s checkered history with infection prevention during the pandemic, some protocols could even return.

“The infection control guidelines are constantly evolving, as are the reporting processes, especially post pandemic. So deficiencies [for infection control] remain a common issue,” Joe Veno, president of EF Senior Care, told SNN. EF Senior Care owns two facilities in Massachusetts and offers consulting services across the care continuum.

Additional compliance pressures likely to continue into 2026 include recent changes to the State Operations Manual, particularly around Minimum Data Set (MDS) accuracy, antipsychotic medication oversight and new chemical-restraint coding.

Documentation accuracy has become a critical vulnerability, sector experts say. Updates to the skilled nursing facility (SNF) final payment rule, coding standards and PDPM/ICD-10 mapping require higher-quality documentation to support both reimbursement and showcase that care was delivered.

And so, organizations will continue to strengthen QAPI programs, moving beyond basic regulatory requirements toward identifying trends, and engage frontline staff more deeply in performance improvement.

One important Biden-era provision related to the staffing mandate – the facility assessments – will remain. Given that CMS has placed a strong focus on improving facility assessments and SNFs followed through with changes to their QAPI plans, these assessments have become more than a “check-the-box” exercise for surveyors, providers told SNN. And so, facilities will be more diligent in conducting and transmitting these assessments, which have proven useful in providing insights into staffing levels as well.

After all, staffing instability remains a “compliance concern,” as EF Senior Care’s Veno sees it.

“The staff burnout exacerbates the shortages creating a cycle,” he said. “It’s very difficult to maintain a [staffing] level that we expect of our well trained workforce necessary to deliver care.”

And due to more recurring extreme weather events in parts of the country, compliance around emergency preparedness and life safety will also move to the forefront, he said.

Furthermore, even as the Trump administration has brought some notable regulatory relief, providers still report sharp concerns with how surveys are being conducted.

“We operate in a very punitive and vindictive environment,” Tim Fields, CEO of Ignite Medical Resorts, told SNN, pointing to the desperate need for standardization of the survey process and reduction in excessive federal oversight so as to better cater to short-term rehab care.

Big money bets on skilled nursing

Despite ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty, the investment outlook for skilled nursing remains strong. Investors, particularly large REITs, continue to reenter the market, with CareTrust (NYSE: CTRE) closing investments of over $1.8 billion in 2025 and announcing a $142 million deal to start off 2026. Meanwhile, leaders in the sector report that improved Medicaid reimbursement rates and stronger state budgets are driving deal activity and better cash flows, enabling more skilled nursing portfolios to qualify for HUD loans. Capital is flowing back into the sector through lenders, banks and bridge financing, supporting consolidation by larger private operators as smaller and family-owned operators are increasingly opting to exit.

Amid the shuffle, besides CareTrust, large operators and REITs such as Omega (NYSE: OHI), Welltower (NYSE: WELL) and Ensign (NASDAQ: ENSG) remain active buyers.

Meanwhile, The Northwind Group’s successful closing of a $342.5 million health care debt fund – raising capital well above its target and with roughly 70% earmarked for skilled nursing – signals continued investor confidence. The investment company’s focus on the sector reflects expectations of ongoing stability and a rebound driven by limited supply, pointing to sustained financing activity and strengthening fundamentals for skilled nursing in the year ahead.

And, HUD-insured financing is expected to play a growing role – as the example of Creative Solutions’ latest acquisition in Texas shows – enabling operators to scale while maintaining quality. Creative Solutions relied on a mix of direct HUD acquisitions, loan assumptions and bridge-to-HUD deals, allowing growth without heavily drawing on operating cash flow. These types of transactions with REIT and capital partners to acquire high-performing assets and transition others to HUD financing will be a trend for big regional providers looking to grow their footprint.

The next era of CMS alternative payment models

Changes in value-based care models and broader reimbursement trends will influence operations. Payment policy shifts – both in traditional Medicare and evolving models – can be a source of financial rewards.

As operators continue to face increased scrutiny through claims reviews on falls with major injury and psychotropic medication use amid an emphasis by federal agencies on quality improvement, pressure will be on facilities to remain detail oriented.

“Another area of opportunity for 2026 is just ensuring that your frontline staff know what you’re working on from a quality assurance, performance improvement perspective, so that if surveyors come in and ask what’s going on, that they have the detail,” Heather Haberhern, SVP of quality at Health Dimensions Group, told SNN.

New models of care or changes to existing ones are important to keep in mind as well in this environment. With the Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) launching in January 2026, readiness among SNFs and hospitals varies widely. Some SNFs are educating hospitals about the program, positioning themselves as valued collaborators, while others are only beginning to analyze data or haven’t started. TEAM, which tracks patients through a 30-day episode for five surgical procedures, promises to reap benefits with closer hospital partnerships given recent changes to the program.

According to Brian Fuller, managing director in ATI Advisory’s provider strategy and care transformation practice, conveners have been eliminated from TEAM, which is a good thing for nursing homes and hospitals trying to get a bigger piece of the pie. Such intermediaries have in the past stepped in between CMS and participants. However, SNF partners will need to be proactive, he said.

“It’s going to be natural for hospitals to partner with physicians, but in order to forge partnerships with post-acute providers … [SNFs must] put something on the table in terms of a partnership structure, so that hospitals have something to react to that is tangible,” Fuller said.

Also, the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) model – launched in July 2024 and running through 2032 – aims to provide wraparound services for dementia patients, including respite care and home- or community-based supports. The model so far has been a mixed bag for providers. However, its impact is closely being watched for improvements. Implementation has proven challenging, with some providers exiting due to staffing shortages, nationwide flat payments and overlap with existing programs such as PACE. Meanwhile, other providers, like senior living provider Juniper Communities, report success when building on existing care coordination, highlighting that GUIDE may work best where infrastructure and staff capacity are already aligned with the program architecture. CMS plans to use early feedback to refine GUIDE.

Besides TEAM and GUIDE, another alternative payment model is being launched by CMS and is aimed at replacing ACO Reach, which will end on Dec. 31, 2026: the voluntary ACO initiative called the Long-term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) model. LEAD will be launched on January 1, 2027 and is slated to run through 2036. According to CMS, LEAD addresses obstacles to SNF participation in ACOs by offering flexible payments, resources and greater freedom to support patient care, including for specialized populations. Many providers in the past avoided or left ACOs due to financial and administrative barriers, CMS noted.

SNF providers stretched by Medicare Advantage push-and-pull

The growth of Medicare Advantage (MA) has created well-known problems for SNF providers. MA plans generally reimburse 10% to 20% below traditional Medicare, while they also involve burdensome paperwork for providers.

But heading into 2026, there are conflicting forces shaping the MA market. Even as the Trump administration has made moves that are supportive of Medicare Advantage – including higher than expected 2026 payment rates – officials have registered concerns with some MA practices amid bipartisan pushback from lawmakers. There has also been significant activity around prior authorization and efforts to limit its use, as well as growing concern over extended hospital lengths of stay for MA patients.

With this as the context, providers can expect to see further developments that could affect contract terms, rates and care-coordination demands.

Experts predict Medicare Advantage (MA) will remain one of the most influential – and unstable – forces shaping skilled nursing in 2026. A sizable MA payment increase may improve nursing homes’ leverage in contract negotiations and support greater participation in value-based care models. However, growing concerns remain around MA’s frequent denials or delays of SNF admissions, with plans often directing patients to lower-cost settings, with MA practices at the center of a recent nursing home chain lawsuit.

Moreover, oversight bodies continue to warn that MA’s payment design may underfund care for high-acuity residents, who may linger unnecessarily longer at hospitals.

“Hospitals are holding patients longer while waiting for Medicare Advantage authorizations or in-network placement,” Holly Bowen, chief clinical officer for Idaho-based Cascadia Healthcare, told Skilled Nursing News. “This is especially common with higher-acuity residents who clearly need skilled care – wound management, IV antibiotics or respiratory support. By the time those patients reach us, they’ve often lost strength and function, and the window for recovery is smaller.”

At the same time, some insurers are scaling back plan offerings, creating uncertainty for seniors and providers.

Hence, MA will keep operating as a disruptor for SNFs despite nearly 60% of Medicare beneficiaries projected to be on an MA plan within two years.

Meet the newest member of the interdisciplinary team: AI

As 2026 begins, the rapid development of health care-related artificial intelligence continues. One story to break early this year is the launch of ChatGPT Health, which will enable people to connect their medical records and wellness apps to the AI platform.

This will enable ChatGPT to become more adept at handling health-related questions, with OpenAI identifying use cases such as “explaining lab results in accessible language, preparing questions for an appointment, interpreting data from wearables and wellness apps, and summarizing care instructions.”

The launch of ChatGPT Health underscores the extent to which AI is shaping health care, and the complex ways that nursing home providers will have to engage with AI going forward. Patients and their families will be coming to providers with information and questions they gleaned from AI, and their behaviors and responses to the clinical care they are receiving will increasingly be informed by AI.

Meanwhile, providers themselves are harnessing AI in ever more powerful ways; this is supporting greater efficiencies that could give clinicians more time to spend on care, but is also giving rise to concerns about how AI could erode clinicians’ skills.

“An October study in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that physicians who used AI for three months to aid them in spotting growths during colonoscopies were able to detect significantly fewer such growths once the tool was taken away,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

In other words, AI is becoming a de facto member of the interdisciplinary team. Whether AI’s contributions to the team are ultimately more positive than negative remains an open question.

What is not up for debate is that the adoption of AI is increasingly seen as non-negotiable for skilled nursing and other health care providers.

The deployment of AI tools and technology is beginning to be seen as necessary – and not just optional – in nursing homes, and that mindset is only expected to strengthen in 2026. Sector leaders argue that tools such as advanced EMRs, AI-supported monitoring and predictive analytics enable earlier intervention and stronger team-based care, and are eagerly using these tools for improving outcomes tied to pressure ulcers, infections and falls. Real-time data on vitals, temperature trends, hydration, gait changes and wound progression is helping clinicians detect problems sooner and treat residents in place, reducing hospitalizations.

Technology is viewed, however, as a support system, not a replacement for clinical judgment, working best when paired with engaged staff, care pathways and family involvement.

That said, there’s room for technology growth in the sector, which currently underutilizes AI tools compared to other sectors.

Nursing homes trailed other health care settings in adopting AI, according to a JAMA Health Forum analysis. From 2023 to 2025, AI use in nursing facilities rose from 3.1% to just 4.5%, well below the broader health care average of 8.3%. Experts cite limited IT funding and the lack of past federal incentives as key barriers, causing many nursing homes to be behind in modernizing basic systems. Most SNFs’ AI use is currently embedded in existing platforms, such as fall detection, clinical decision support and revenue cycle tools.

But as workforce and documentation pressures grow, tech adoption is expected to become more widespread.

Providers are experiencing much success with tech use that has helped them manage complex, state-specific payer models and PDPM variation. These include real-time reimbursement alerts, predictive PDPM tools and dashboards. Quality, staffing and revenue are as a result improving surveys and enforcing early documentation.

Niche applications of AI for staffing and payment are gaining traction too, supported by encouraging funding rounds for AI startups creating tools for easing the SNF referral process.

The NFL effect: Super Bowl-style marketing

We would be remiss to overlook the fact that changing consumer expectations are also prompting some organizations to rethink branding and outreach, with an emerging emphasis on stronger, more sophisticated marketing efforts akin to the high-visibility strategies seen in other industries.

Marketing for skilled nursing is difficult because it requires promoting services people need rather than want, and typically during stressful times. As the consumer base evolves, however, providers must adapt messaging to better align with changing expectations. Successful marketing campaigns have turned to highly creative – and expensive – approaches with a strong understanding of the target audience’s lifestyle that extends across generations.

“We call it edutainment here. We want to give them something that’s exciting,” Chrissy Fleming, senior vice president of communications and branding for New Jersey-based Complete Care Management, told SNN. “How are they spending their time? This applies to the seniors that are potentially going to need your care, and then their adult children and even their grandchildren.”

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial in 2025, for example, showcased Wyoming-based Polaris Rehabilitation and Care Center, featuring rehab equipment, daily activities and Miss Wyoming along with bingo celebrations and confetti cannons.

While providers will be hard-pressed to take out Super Bowl ads, expect more SNFs to utilize more sophisticated and costly marketing strategies to not only attract residents but strengthen their bench of workforce talent. Ultimately, such marketing also could help shift the public perception of nursing homes in a positive direction, if providers deliver on quality while promoting themselves in more dynamic ways.

So, expect more SNFs utilizing NFL-style tactics to build strong rosters and – as was the case with those Polaris Super Bowl ads – draw attention to SNFs on game day.