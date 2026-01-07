Staffing-Related Problems Plague State’s Nursing Homes, Prompting Lawmakers to Pledge Greater Oversight

An investigation into Michigan nursing homes found widespread problems, many of them tied to staffing shortages and inadequate training. Now, some state lawmakers are vowing to change conditions.

An analysis published this week by Bridge Michigan – a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization – of 3,100 inspection records, court documents, and death certificates documents thousands of cases of serious care-related deficiencies.

Bridge identified nearly three dozen resident deaths linked to suspected neglect or abuse in the last four years alone. In total, state and federal inspectors cited nursing homes nearly 15,500 times for violations ranging from incomplete paperwork to poor care, including at least 5,915 cases of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and poor care over the past several years.

Facilities can’t access funds for training

Facilities were fined $21.5 million over three years and lost more than 6,400 days of Medicaid reimbursement.

While many of Michigan’s roughly 420 nursing homes provide quality care, inspection reports reveal persistent staffing shortages and poor living conditions in others, including unsanitary environments, equipment failures, and residents left isolated or inactive for long periods. Advocates say these conditions reflect systemic weaknesses in the state’s oversight and regulatory framework.

Michigan requires nursing homes to provide just 2.25 hours of care per resident per day, a standard unchanged for decades, the report notes, and far below the roughly four hours recommended by experts.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s training requirements for nurse aides are also among the lowest in the nation. Although the state holds a $35 million fund intended to improve nursing home care – financed through penalties for violations – most of the money remains unused due to too many rules and bureaucratic hurdles, with administrators saying that the funds are nearly impossible to tap.

Transparency gaps

The investigation also found major transparency gaps. State reports do not identify staff involved in wrongdoing, making it difficult for families or even nursing home leaders to know of a worker’s past record. And, families are often unaware that injuries or deaths involving loved ones are under investigation, the report claims.

For-profits, which make up more than three-fourths of all nursing home beds, fared far worse. For-profit facilities had 43% more citations per bed than nonprofit and government-run facilities, on average, the Bridge Michigan report states. Government-run homes – only 39 in the state – have the fewest citations and most staffers.

Local nursing home advocates acknowledge that abuse and neglect are unacceptable but also argue that the regulatory system more than sufficiently identifies and penalizes offenders.

“We’re not building widgets… and yes, mistakes are going to happen. And they happen in all the different settings,” Melissa Samuel, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of Michigan, told the news outlet, adding that news media often like highlighting negative stories. “It’s not the positive story that people want to hear. It’s the ugly story, and I’m not going to defend it.”

Resident advocates, however, point to inadequate regulation as part of the problem, arguing that since lawmakers reduced mandatory inspections from annual to once every three years in 2015, only one minor reform proposal – allowing cameras in nursing homes – has been introduced. And even that has failed to advance.

Following the publication of a series of articles by Bridge, Michigan lawmakers, including two gubernatorial candidates, indicated a willingness to improve conditions. Lawmaker solutions include legislation to increase enforcement of facilities with persistent problems as well as better pay for frontline workers.

“I’m hopeful, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been hopeful,” Alison Hirschel, director of the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative and a longtime advocate for improved nursing home care, told the news outlet.

Other Michigan lawmakers noted interest in drafting future bills based on actions in New Jersey, a state that has suspended Medicaid payments to nursing homes suspected of chronic neglect and abuse, and Connecticut, where lawmakers have given the state more power to improve care.