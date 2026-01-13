Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Larry H. Miller Senior Health Acquires Kissito Healthcare; 4-SNF Portfolio Sold

Larry H. Miller Senior Health acquired the full portfolio of Virginia-based Kissito Healthcare this week. Meanwhile, in a separate transaction, a four-facility skilled nursing portfolio (SNF) located in eastern Ohio was sold.

Larry H. Miller Acquires Kissito Healthcare

Larry H. Miller Senior Health (LHMSH) has assumed operations of Kissito Healthcare’s full portfolio of facilities across southeastern Virginia, effective Jan. 1, with the company’s six long-term care facilities transferred to the Salt Lake City-based provider.

“This transition represents not only growth for our organization, but a deepened commitment to communities that need sustainable, compassionate long-term care,” Joe Walker, president of Larry H. Miller Senior Health, said in a press release. “We are honored to carry forward the trusted legacy of Kissito and invest in the continued wellbeing of residents and team members.”

LHMSH will operate the facilities under its new long-term care business line.

“These communities play an essential role in health care delivery,” said Jess Dalton, president of advanced senior care of LHMSH’s long-term care delivery line. “Long-term care isn’t just a service, it’s a lifeline for families, especially in rural areas, and for aging adults who deserve dignity and connection. We are committed to supporting the dedicated teams in these facilities and preserving the trusted relationships they have built over decades.”

Kissito Healthcare was founded in 1989 on the belief that senior health requires a personalized approach to aging. That approach and a commitment to quality have made Kissito a respected skilled nursing provider, the press release noted.

“It has been an honor and a blessing to serve alongside the dedicated caregivers, leaders, and communities that make Kissito Healthcare so special,” said Robert McClintic, former CEO of Kissito Healthcare. “As those teams begin a new chapter with Larry H. Miller Senior Health, I am confident that the spirit of service and commitment to quality care will continue to thrive and grow.”

Facilities will continue to operate under the Kissito name, preserving continuity and familiarity within their communities. LHMSH will focus on a seamless transition for patients, staff and families, the company said.

Larry H. Miller Senior Health provides post-acute health care through several different business lines, including Advanced Health Care (AHC), which offers high-quality skilled nursing and transitional rehabilitation services, Advanced Home Health and Hospice, and Aspen Ridge Senior Living in Lehi, Utah.

Sale of 4-facility SNF portfolio

Blueprint successfully advised on the sale of a four-facility SNF located in eastern Ohio.

At the time of sale, the portfolio was cash-flowing, supported by stable operations and consistent resident demand across the communities. The seller, a long-time owner-operator, pursued the transaction as part of a planned exit from the business, seeking a smooth transition that prioritized certainty of closing and continuity of care.

Blueprint said in a press release that it executed a targeted marketing process focused on experienced regional operators with an established operational platform in Ohio. The transaction resulted in the selection of an East Coast capital group, which partnered with a proven regional owner-operator to acquire the portfolio and expand its presence in eastern Ohio.

The buyer partnership is positioned to provide long-term operational continuity and growth for the facilities while ensuring uninterrupted care for residents and staff. This transaction highlights sustained investor demand for performing skilled nursing portfolios and underscores Blueprint’s ability to align exiting owners with well-capitalized buyers and capable regional operators across strategic Midwest markets, the press release stated.