Skilled Nursing Dealbook: IntelyCare Acquires CareRev to Create a Clinical Workforce Powerhouse; 3-SNF Washington Portfolio Sold

IntelyCare has acquired CareRev, bringing together two of the industry’s most experienced health care workforce operators. Meanwhile, a 355-bed, three-SNF portfolio in Washington received $43.5 million in funding.

IntelyCare acquires CareRev

IntelyCare, a leading tech-enabled health care staffing platform, has acquired CareRev, uniting two of the industry’s most experienced health care workforce operators to create one of the most comprehensive clinical labor solutions in the market. CareRev offers an on-demand workforce platform purpose-built for acute care

The acquisition positions the combined company to meet rapidly shifting workforce needs across acute and post-acute care settings, leveraging a flexible technology platform. Together, the company’s offerings span clinician-facing job boards, recruiter and sourcing solutions, contingent labor resources, and internal resource pool capabilities.

“Health systems are under enormous pressure to deliver high-quality care while managing unprecedented workforce complexity. By bringing IntelyCare and CareRev together, we’re creating a more integrated and reliable way for facilities to manage permanent staff, internal resource pools, and contingent labor through a single tech platform,” Matthew Levesque, CEO of IntelyCare and CareRev, said in a press release. “Our goal is to help health care providers operate more efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality across care settings.”

Both organizations will continue operating under their established brands and services, with strong continuity for customers and clinicians.

“Health systems need partners who can simplify workforce complexity while improving clinician experience, and this combined organization is positioned to lead that transformation,” said Jared Kesselheim, Managing Partner of Transformation Capital. “We are thrilled to continue supporting IntelyCare in its quest to offer a more holistic, purpose-built workforce technology platform.”

355-bed, 3-SNF portfolio in Washington receives $43.5M in funding

The Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of bridge loan financing for US Healthcare Group’s $43.5 million acquisition of three skilled nursing facilities in Washington, totaling 355 beds. CFG closed the transaction on December 8, 2025, the company noted in a press release.

“Bridge financing is about more than just providing capital – it’s a partnership that supports our clients’ long-term vision,” said Tim Eberhardt, CFG Bank Chief Lending Officer, Bridge and HUD Loans. “With this bridge loan, we were able to help the borrower acquire the facility now, and as their business grows and stabilizes, we’ll be there to support a seamless transition to HUD permanent financing. By designing the loan from the outset to facilitate a long-term takeout, we ensure the financing is always aligned with our clients’ evolving goals and growth.”

CFG Director of Healthcare Finance Andrew Jones and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

“This closing reflects the continued momentum of our health care platform as we close out 2025, and our commitment to supporting operators with customized solutions as they invest in and strengthen care delivery across their portfolios,” said CFG Bank President Erik Howard, .

These transactions follow CFG’s recent announcement highlighting the closing of a $253.2 million bridge loan. The deal supports the refinancing of six skilled nursing facilities in Maryland and one in Virginia, featuring a total of 1,050 beds. CFG closed the transaction on November 20, 2025.

Washington 3-SNF portfolio was sold after bankruptcy

Blueprint managed the bankruptcy sale of the Washington-based skilled nursing and long-term care portfolio, following approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Eastern New York District. Dubbed the Supersonic Portfolio, the facilities are located in King and Pierce Counties and licensed for 355 total beds.

At the time of initial marketing, operational performance was relatively stabilized by the third-party provider tenant under separate lease agreements. However, the validity of the leases was under contention.

Blueprint generated multiple stalking horse bids, with the selected stalking horse, US Healthcare Group, approved by the court in July 2025, subject to an auction sale. Thereafter, in accordance with the bidding procedures, Blueprint’s marketing efforts for qualified overbids focused on securing competitive offers to acquire the facilities both subject to the existing leases and, alternatively, free and clear of those leases.

Blueprint generated considerable market interest, resulting in multiple qualified overbids. Following the auction and pursuant to the judge’s final sale order, Blueprint worked diligently with all parties, and the stalking horse ultimately prevailed and closed on the real estate acquisition, subject to existing leases. The purchase price was $43.5 million, equating to $123,000 per bed and an approximate 9.25% cap rate on first-year rent.

SNF deals closed in Washington DC, Florida, Louisiana and Connecticut

Five skilled nursing facilities – some with accompanying LTAC beds, along with a standalone LTAC – recently sold in several separate transactions across Florida, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Louisiana. The sales were facilitated by Forest Healthcare Properties.

First, a private equity seller decided to divest its only asset in Florida – a 118-bed facility on the Panhandle. The buyer was an owner/operator with a footprint in a few other states, with this transaction marking its entrance into the state. The facility was performing decently financially and was 85% occupied. However, it required someone to drive further improvement. Jeffrey Vegh and Joe Schiff of Forest Healthcare Properties handled the deal, which closed quickly and without any major complications.

In Connecticut, Autumn Lake purchased an older skilled nursing facility. Due to low Medicaid rates in the region, the facility was not generating significant revenue. Improving the facility’s Medicaid case mix is expected to enhance reimbursement rates and boost profitability, and Autumn Lake’s experience operating in the state should help drive growth, according to a press release issued by Forest Healthcare.

The seller was an investor with skilled nursing and other real estate holdings outside Connecticut, and this facility was also the mom-and-pop operator’s only SNF in the state. With the lease nearing its end and the operator planning to retire, the landlord decided to sell, the press release noted. The parties faced some challenges during the sales process, particularly CHOW-related hurdles, including issues with the Purchase and Sale Agreement and the Operating Transfer Agreement.

In other transactions completed by Forest Healthcare, a portfolio of SNFs and LTACs traded hands in Washington, D.C., and Louisiana. The portfolio included around 300 skilled nursing beds and approximately 250 LTAC beds, with strong cash flow and occupancy above 95%.

Three of the assets are located in Washington, D.C., each featuring SNFs and LTACs on the same campus. With so few SNFs in D.C., opportunities to purchase one are rare, the press release stated, and favorable long-term industry fundamentals made this opportunity particularly attractive.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana property was a standalone LTAC in New Orleans, and one of the buildings in the portfolio also included an in-home dialysis unit. These were the private equity seller’s only health care assets, and the seller felt it was the right time to sell and capitalize on favorable market conditions, the press release stated.

Closing the Louisiana deal was particularly challenging. Forest Healthcare had represented the seller since 2021, navigating multiple parties and complex lease arrangements. After consideration of several potential offers, the selected buyer secured the agreement in April, with a successful closing nine months later.