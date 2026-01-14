PACS Plans to Rev Up M&A Engine for 2026, Focus on Higher Acuity Care in Nursing Homes

PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) expects 2026 to be characterized by strong operating and clinical momentum, with plans to own more of its currently leased skilled nursing facilities and build more hospital-like care settings.

The company has $350 million in cash, minimal debt and additional credit capacity, allowing it to pursue mergers and acquisitions at a normal pace compared to last year, executives said during an investor presentation on Wednesday.

For PACS, 2025 was quiet in terms of acquisitions, as the company completed its internal investigation following allegations of improper billing practices. The investigation led to a revenue restatement of slightly over $60 million for two quarters.

As part of their presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, PACS CEO Jason Murray and Co-Founder, Executive Vice Chairman and Interim CFO Mark Hancock also discussed their company’s unique ownership model marked by locally-led and centrally-supported operations.

“Those administrators are empowered to make decisions locally, because we believe strongly that health care is local,” said Murray. “Decisions are meant to be made as close to the patient and as close to our employees as possible.”

Real estate strategy remains a core value driver for PACS land leaders plan to convert leased facilities into owned real estate with pre-negotiated purchase options. Converting leased properties to those owned by PACS opens the door for long-term HUD financing, control over costs, tax benefits and the option of sale-leasebacks, Hancock said.

Turning SNFs into hospital extensions

With that conversion will also be an evolution from the traditional nursing home setting to more of a “transitional care extension of the hospital,” Hancock said. In other words, PACS properties are converted to take on higher acuity patients; there’s more risk to take on these patients but the reward is worth it with higher reimbursement and government incentives.

“These patients are getting pushed out of the hospital sooner and sooner, but they’re not well enough to go home. They need a place,” said Hancock. “We take those patients and we transition them for 20-ish days, and then there’s more options for long-term care. There’s assisted living, there’s home health.”

The team still plans on a roughly 50/50 owned-versus-leased portfolio in the years ahead, Hancock noted. Other notable priorities for 2026 include leveraging technology, including AI, to improve clinical documentation, billing, analytics and caregiver efficiency.

PACS operates 321 facilities across the country, serving about 31,000 patients and employing 47,000 staff. The company has seen a 94.8% occupancy rate in mature facilities and a CMS 5-Star quality rating of 4.3, all metrics that fall above industry averages. PACS has grown steadily, with 2021 seeing the most expansion for the company.

From a financial standpoint, PACS has enjoyed 30% in year-over-year revenue growth even in 2025. With higher-acuity patients being discharged from the hospital earlier, Murray said this was a key driver of revenue growth along with investments in staffing and training.

Further margin growth is expected to come from the level of acuity among patients and quality incentives, especially if PACS receives supplemental state payments tied to performance.