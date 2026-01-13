Nursing Homes Face Murky Compliance Landscape in 2026 Amid Surveyor Subjectivity, Vague Regulation

Inconsistent interpretation of federal regulations at the state level, and surveyor subjectivity are gray areas that will make compliance navigation in 2026 a challenge, with many also warning of a reliance on outdated processes that could trip up many operators in the months to come.

While celebrating the removal of long-standing hurdles for the sector such as the staffing mandate, operators are also calling for clearer guidance on 5-Claim Probe audits from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), demanding more consistency in surveys and a more detailed direction on new quality measures that took effect Jan. 1.

Robust Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) programs in particular have captured the focus of a lot of operators, with many leaders suggesting that expanded QAPI programs should engage frontline staff, track trends, include root cause analyses and meaningful operational and clinical changes to stay compliant.

Some operators have gone even further with their QAPI programs, conducting internal audits, mock surveys and facility assessments, while also focusing more on emergency preparedness training.

Survey and audit readiness

CMS survey changes that became effective April 28 last year place greater emphasis on assessment accuracy and real-time care planning, as well as documentation quality, but there’s still ambiguity in how surveyors will interpret the updated requirements.

Operators would do well to focus on the biggest risks to survey success – outdated or incomplete documentation – especially when planning patient discharges, transfers, antipsychotic and other psychotropic medication use and nonpharmacological interventions.

An increased focus this year on nonpharmacological interventions, as-needed medication use and trauma-informed care in real time will translate to strong collaboration with hospice providers in particular and effective overall interdisciplinary care planning at admission.

Staff that are also able to respond calmly and respectfully to the behavioral health needs of their residents will perform well on surveys, leaders predict.

Main compliance roadblocks

But the complexity of coordinating with outside providers can create compliance roadblocks too, nursing home operators said, with CMS adding antipsychotic medication use as a quality measure.

Still, robust medical records must “tell the resident’s story,” showing how care decisions align with the resident’s condition, goals and evolving needs, and be updated with every change in condition or medication, Michelle Stuercke, chief clinical officer for Transitional Care Management, told SNNy.

While CMS officially ended the 5-Claim Probe audit in June 2025, operators are still dealing with the aftermath this year. Nursing homes remained in limbo as Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) completed reviews already underway last summer.

Those that submitted records will still receive audit decisions and have final error rates calculated based on claims reviewed. That includes partial reviews. For example, if only two claims were reviewed and one was denied, the facility’s error rate would be 50%. That said, it’s unclear how the agency would address this in 2026.

Operators with 100% error rates have been automatically referred to the Targeted Probe and Educate (TPE) audits involving 20 to 40 claims per round and potentially up to three rounds bound to continue into this year. Providers selected for TPE audits need to monitor communications carefully and submit records promptly.

Echoing a lot of survey preparedness points, TPE audit preparation involves strengthening documentation, ensuring timely physician signatures, auditing claims internally and aligning records with Minimum Data Set (MDS) entries.

Denied claims can still be appealed, but CMS counts original denials toward a facility’s error rate even if it’s overturned.

What to watch for in 2026

With CMS phasing out its Inpatient-Only (IPO) list over the course of three years, concerns have been raised about the decision’s impact on nursing home access. This is especially true if the three-day inpatient hospital stay requirement is not eliminated.

Nursing home associations including LeadingAge warn that shifting certain procedures to outpatient settings unintentionally limits Medicare beneficiaries’ ability to qualify for covered SNF care.

Operators should keep an eye out for possible movement around the elimination of the three-day stay rule, which may be considered outdated with the phasing out of the IPO list. Under current rules, traditional Medicare beneficiaries must have a three-day inpatient hospital stay to be eligible for SNF coverage.

If certain procedures no longer qualify as inpatient but still need nursing home care after, the stagnant rule would get in the way, leaders argued.

About 20% to 50% of current SNF admissions involve Medicare patients recovering from musculoskeletal procedures, which would be among those moved to outpatient procedures.

“We believe it is unlikely that the need for SNF services would be completely unnecessary just because a procedure was shifted to an outpatient setting,” LeadingAge said in a letter submitted to CMS in September. “While some of these procedures may be less invasive, it does not mean that these patients do not continue to need skilled care and the more intensive rehabilitation therapies that a SNF setting offers.”

Updates to the Minimum Data Set (MDS), including those around antipsychotic medication tracking, are expected to create new compliance risks as well, leaders said.

Therapy minutes were removed as part of the shift from Resource Utilization Groups (RUGS) to the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM), and facilities must not account for prescriptions filled, not just medications administered. A solution, or at least a big indicator of MDS success this year, will involve strengthening relationships with pharmacy partners to ensure accurate documentation while increasing self-audits of MDS diagnoses.

Three or more MDS inaccuracies found by a surveyor could automatically escalate a citation to a higher scope and severity; there’s little margin for error, leaders said.