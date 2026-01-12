Executive Outlook 2026 (Part 2): Nursing Homes Pin Hopes on ‘Strategic Versus Reactive’ Growth

Nursing home leaders are planning to pivot away from survival mode and toward intentional, strategy-driven growth even as financial and policy headwinds – particularly around Medicaid – remain unresolved.

Executives from organizations small and large said that they are increasingly focused on what they can control: care delivery models, workforce engagement, operational efficiency, and technology-enabled transformation, including for the administrative burden of collecting the money owed to facilities. Providers vow to cut time, effort and resources that staff spend following up on unpaid claims, delayed payments or reimbursements from insurers like Medicare Advantage or private payors.

Across organizations, leaders said that rising acuity is continuing to shape their organizations approach amid expanding demand from an aging population as they closely align with broader post-acute and value-based care systems. Investments in analytics, AI, and redesigned workflows are no longer experimental but central to improving outcomes, reducing staff burden, and creating sustainable operating models. At the same time, executives emphasize that technology is only as effective as the people it supports, and they hope to nurture leadership, specialized roles, and staff well-being.

Growth and diversification are also on many executive agendas, though tempered by a recognition that a good fit matters more than scale. Whether through specialized clinical services, alternative care models or disciplined market expansion, providers are positioning themselves for the next decade rather than the next quarter.

And last but not least, leaders see potential opportunity in regulatory reform and value-based payment expansion, although they do warn that administrative complexity and underfunded Medicaid programs could undermine progress if left unaddressed.

“This optimism is a pleasant change from last year at this time when we, as a profession, faced significant uncertainty in policy, regulation and payment at both state and federal levels,” Erin Shvetzoff Hennessey, CEO at Health Dimensions Group, told Skilled Nursing News.

And yet, much work remains to retain the gains.

“There is no place in our industry for hollow processes or rubber-stamp approvals. We are working to reimagine and recalibrate workflows that are very time-consuming or do not produce a meaningful benefit,” Steve Hart, Chief Operating Officer at Heritage Operations Group, told SNN.

SNN connected with various sector leaders, from association heads to C-suite executives, to get insights into what’s in store for the nursing home industry in 2026. This article is the second installment in a two-part series, highlighting their thoughts in their own words.

Zach Cattel, CEO at CarDon & Associates:

As we move into 2026, the excitement at CarDon to be a meaningful contributor to the advancement of the skilled nursing and post-acute sector is palpable. We are also humbled by the responsibility of service to the residents and families – the reason our teams get up every day to do their best. The needs of older adults are increasing in complexity while the operating environment grows more fragmented, more administrative, and more demanding. For CarDon, this moment is both a challenge and an opening to build the kind of post-acute health system Indiana will need for the next decade.

Our biggest opportunity – and ongoing challenge – is the continued evolution into value-based care. We want to ensure that our investments in resident care not only align with current reimbursement structures, but also position us to help shape and lead emerging opportunities in the future. Our I-SNP operations are maturing week after week, and we expect meaningful growth in aligned membership in 2026. Our ACO experience continues to be positive for residents and our teams. We are adding capabilities to our Transitions of Care program to improve the resident experience and quality of care across settings. We’ve also strengthened our clinical footprint with an in-house and integrated nurse practitioner team. The ability to pair on-site clinical leadership with robust care management is central to improving outcomes and creating predictability for residents, families, hospital and health-plan partners.

We’re equally focused on investing in our associates. Our educator-led leadership development programs continue to expand, and we’re making deep investments in IT and AI capabilities to simplify work, reduce friction, and support sound clinical decision-making. We’re especially excited about the technology tools that our very own Tom McClelland previewed with Skilled Nursing News in November—tools that will begin hitting our communities in 2026 and reshape how information flows across the company.

Growth also remains a priority. We intend to expand our portfolio with patience and discipline, targeting markets that complement our strengths and align with our family-first culture. Scale matters, but fit matters more.

The sector’s biggest hurdle remains the widening gap between rising acuity and the administrative burdens surrounding care. Traditional rate and authorization negotiations with Medicare Advantage plans aren’t enough anymore. We need to move past transactional contracting and work together on what coverage and care delivery should look like for seniors in the next era. At the same time, the administrative load – paperwork churn, length-of-stay compression, and accounts receivable chase dynamics – cannot keep consuming more resources for providers or payors. These processes must be streamlined so teams can focus on what they do best: taking care of people.

In 2026, our goals are simple: build forward, stay adaptable, and keep residents, families, and associates at the center of every decision.

Steve Hart, Chief Operating Officer at Heritage Operations Group:

As we approach 2026, Heritage Operations Group is rallying around the idea that each action staff completes must achieve a specific outcome to improve either care quality or regulatory compliance. There is no place in our industry for hollow processes or rubber-stamp approvals. We are working to reimagine and recalibrate workflows that are very time-consuming or do not produce a meaningful benefit; focusing first on clinical documentation habits, streamlining clerical tasks, and reducing the amount of time that nurses spend distributing medications. These efforts aim to make us an effective, value-driven, organization that is introspective enough to recognize when a process is not achieving its intended purpose.

These 2026 initiatives are a natural outgrowth of increased focus on analytics that we began in recent years. Once we were successful in better measuring metrics and trends, it then became clear that we couldn’t improve those performance indicators through coaching alone. In many instances, staff effort is not the problem. Instead of simply saying what should be achieved, we must redesign systems which sustainably produce the outcome we seek, in good times and bad. You should not expect a generalist to produce the same quality of work as a specialist.

In an operating environment plagued by tight margins and uncertainty in the stability of Medicaid funding, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our core processes underlies our 2026 strategy to simultaneously improve service delivery and safeguard the homes’ financial health.

We cannot lose sight of the fact that our mission is to provide high-quality care at the bedside, but we must also acknowledge the inconsistency in how we support our frontline staff – it does indeed detract from care quality. I am most excited about our ongoing efforts to reduce nurse med pass times because it relieves stress in our nurses almost immediately. These nurses are no longer searching in their med carts wondering if the correct over-the-counter medication was ordered and stocked before a new resident arrived. If we can lighten a nurse’s workload, we believe that they will be happier at work, will focus on higher priority care needs and can foster better relationships with residents.

Lori Strubbe, CEO at Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP):

One word that comes to my mind when I think of our sector is dynamic. The public discourse around skilled nursing care often has to do with reimbursement, regulation, quality of care and sufficient staffing – and all for good reason. But there is much on the horizon that is going to expand and add to the discussion and all of it lives in a positive place.

Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP) had an extraordinary 2025 – the achievements are palpable and shared from corporate to bedside care. But instead of wiping our brows and resting on our laurels, we are poised to make 2026 the next step in what is an exciting progression that will further delve into, among other areas, AI, staffing initiatives we are calling Career Keys and Advance Systematic Programming.

We enhanced our internal communications and processes last year through Calibration – a name for the intersection of management and care strategies and methodologies – to track care performance and wellness in our personalized care models.

In January, we launched our internal (for now) podcast that will address various areas of treatment/care/management in a conversational format with resident high achieving staff.

In long term care, we always say it is about the people – and it is – 100%. Our residents, their family members, our business partners and vendors, our management and care teams, policymakers and yes, even our regulators – all of them are ‘the people.’

FPACP is approaching 2026 with excitement, optimism and a realistic grasp on what lies ahead and how we intend to master this next step in success.

Erin Shvetzoff Hennessey, CEO at Health Dimensions Group (HDG):

We at HDG are feeling very optimistic for 2026! We are celebrating 25 years and focusing on steady and planned growth, expanding on our Enrichment Beyond Expectations programming, and growing our teams to support both. This optimism is a pleasant change from last year at this time when we, as a profession, faced significant uncertainty in policy, regulation and payment at both state and federal levels. In our own managed communities, as well as in our work with our consulting clients, we are seeing stability and improved financial and operational strength, and subsequently a pivot to strategic versus reactive leadership.

As we look broadly at the trends we expect to see in senior care in 2026 , we see this optimism reflected. These trends will include the growing demand for senior living, allowing for expansion and diversification of services for skilled nursing providers, embracing of alternative care models, expansion in AI tools and technology solutions for operational efficiency and improved care, and repositioning for the future. That noted, we also see areas where storm clouds are brewing, most notably in state budgets as we see the states grapple with the downstream effects of the considerable changes coming to the Medicaid program driven by federal changes. Adequate Medicaid funding to address workforce and other financial needs of providers will remain a top priority.

If our profession can remain focused on three strategic items – state and federal advocacy around regulation and payment, workforce training and engagement and quality results for care needs that can only be provided in our skilled care settings – we will be well-positioned to provide sustainable care for an influx of seniors needing our care in the next 10 years.

Cynthia Morton, CEO at ADVION:

Under this new administration, so much is happening in the executive branch agencies. I see reduced regulation as a real opportunity with the new administration. We could look to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for regulatory change that would greatly benefit our sector. Doing away with the three-day hospital stay rule, providing more value-based care models that put nursing facilities in the driver’s seat, funding nursing facilities to take advantage of electronic patient data exchange, and freeing operators from regulatory requirements that pull them away from the bedside are all good beginnings.