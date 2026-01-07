CMS CMMI Floods the Field with New Models, Leaving Nursing Homes to Choose a Path

Last year saw a sharp acceleration in new models of value-based care launched by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMS CMMI). This year will be pivotal as nursing home leaders decide which models to pursue, assess their impacts and identify key markets and partners.

In all, an unprecedented seven new models were spun up by CMS CMMI in the fourth financial quarter of 2025, spanning provider payment reform and drug pricing among all care settings, representatives with ATI Advisory said during a webinar Wednesday.

Of the seven models, three should be of particular interest to nursing home operators: the TEAM model, the Long-Term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) and Enhancing Lifestyle and Evaluating Value-based Approaches Through Evidence (ELEVATE). One more model called the Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) model could have an indirect impact on nursing homes too, according to Tyler Cromer, who leads ATI’s provider strategy and care transformation practice.

Cromer was joined by Brian Fuller, managing director, and Janelle Gingold, director, both also with ATI’s provider strategy and care transformation practice.

“For most providers and partners, there are multiple entry points and pathways to participate in the models that we’ve been talking about today,” said Cromer.

This year will be a pivotal and busy year as nursing homes figure out which models to prepare for, Cromer added, and leaders must quickly assess model impacts, making go or no-go decisions and leverage data to identify markets and partners for these programs.

The volume and complexity of the new value-based care models may feel overwhelming, but Cromer said CMS CMMI has created more participation pathways than ever before for providers, ACOs, technology companies and community-based organizations, not to mention nursing homes.

When developing its models, representatives of CMS CMMI said they wanted to focus on greater accountability for total cost of care and outcomes as well as expanded use of bundled payments especially for specialty care, the ATI experts said.

Condition-specific outcome measurement is prioritized in the models of care, along with whole person and tech-enabled care and efforts to reduce waste and address drug pricing – stances favored by the Trump administration.

TEAM and LEAD

The TEAM model is the most recognized among operators since it officially launched last week. It’s a mandatory, 5-year bundled payment model that officially began this month and aims to cover high-cost surgical episodes across 25% of regions in the country.

The model places hospitals at financial risk for 30-day episodes of care, which often includes a nursing home stay for such procedures.

The five major surgical conditions the model focuses on are lower extremity joint replacement, coronary artery bypass graft, major bowel procedure, surgical hip or femur fracture treatment and spinal fusion.

LEAD, meanwhile, is a voluntary, decade-long total cost of care accountable care organization (ACO) model beginning in 2027 – it’s being packaged as the eventual successor to ACO REACH, Fuller said, which is set to end Dec. 31, 2026.

Key features include flexible capitation, enhanced risk adjustment and rural provider support, Fuller said, along with Medicare and Medicaid integration beneficiary benefit enhancements and a new CMS-administered risk arrangement to better integrate specialty care.

“It is far reaching in terms of the types of entities that can and are encouraged to apply,” Fuller said of LEAD. “It’s a prospective population based payment to support that broad team based care and all downstream value-based care arrangements.”

The payment structure embedded in LEAD is CMS CMMI’s attempt to standardize nested bundles to encourage integration with specialized care, Fuller noted.

Requests for application (RFA) for LEAD are expected around March.

“The information that we have at this point is based on the announcement materials and the frequently asked questions that the Innovation Center has released,”said Fuller. “What we do know, however, is that the model is intended to be a 10-year model, beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, which would make this one of the longest Innovation Center ACO models ever introduced.”

LEAD is expected to create stability in participation and an incentive to make longer term investments to care for higher risk populations, he said.

ELEVATE and ACCESS

The ELEVATE model is a non-reimbursement cooperative agreement awarding up to $100 million to 30 organizations to test evidence-based lifestyle and whole-person interventions that aren’t currently covered by Medicare. Such interventions focus on nutrition, physical activity and dementia care.

The first cohort for ELEVATE begins in September 2026, Gingold said, and three awards will be reserved for interventions that address dementia. CMS is planning a second cohort starting the following year.

“Potential participants are broad. It can be anyone from an academic medical center to a community based organization, senior living community or integrative medicine provider,” said Gingold. “We’re looking forward to more information … CMS hasn’t released the [notice of funding opportunity] yet, but expects to in early 2026.”

While the ACCESS model will be used to reimburse technology-enabled care for chronic conditions and using outcome-aligned payments, it’s unclear how central this model will be for nursing homes.

The devil’s in the details, it seems, with the model requiring Medicare Part B participation.

“The ACCESS model is a really unique option to directly participate in the Medicare fee-for-service innovation environment and receive direct reimbursement,” said Cromer. “Now, it does require enrolling as a Part B provider and having a medical director, but this is a pretty monumental shift in the availability to participate directly in a model we also see for non-Medicare certified practitioners.”

Overall, the 10-year voluntary model introduces Medicare reimbursement for services not previously covered and includes downside risk tied to outcomes.