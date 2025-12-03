WTWH Healthcare Announces Winners of 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards. With nearly 50 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing, the dedication to innovation and creativity in marketing and advertising has never reached new heights.
The program was judged by 10 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. WTWH Healthcare would like to give a special thanks to the following judges:
- Brian Cavoli, Strategic Marketing Director, Tribute
- Eric Molho, Founder & Principal, Bon Partners
- Jim Lurie, Partner & Founder, o2kl advertising
- Jim Shaw, Healthcare Marketing Leader
- Jonah Blumenthal, Chief Marketing Officer, TypoDuctions and DRIFT
- Karla Pena Rosa, PhD, LP, Psychologist and Certified Coach, Karla D. Pena Rosa, PhD, LLC
- Leah Lindgren, MHA, Executive Vice President of Consulting, Sales, and Marketing, HDG
- Lori Beth Irvin, Founder & CEO, LBIngenuity LLC
- Nick Hoffmeyer, Executive Director, Atlatl Agency
- Paige Mantel, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeLoop
Judges evaluated this year’s entries based on the campaign’s creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category had first, second, and/or third place winners, classified by entries submitted by either provider or vendor organizations.
“As healthcare organizations strive to meet rising demand and heightened consumer expectations, cutting-edge sales and marketing approaches have never been more crucial,” said Tim Mullaney, VP/Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. “The Aspect Awards shine a light on teams that are redefining how to reach and engage people, whether through inventive digital strategies, powerful storytelling or disciplined execution of proven tactics. This year’s honorees demonstrate just how much creativity and rigor are driving progress across the industry. We applaud their achievements.”
WTWH Healthcare introduces the 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry, campaign category, provider or vendor organization, and campaign name:
SKILLED NURSING
Multimedia Campaign – Vendor
Winner: WellSky – WellSky Long-Term Care Pricing Campaign
New Brand Launch Campaign – Provider
Winner: Genesis HealthCare – Leading With Heart
New Brand Launch Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Focal Point Care – Focal Point Care Brand Launch
Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Future Care Consultants – Future Care Consultants Rebranding
Video or TV Campaign – Provider
Winner: Centers Health Care – Steps to Home
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign – Provider
Winner: Community Health Resources (CHR) – WNPR Real Life, Real Hope Moments
Multimedia Campaign – Provider
Winner: Benji – Beyond Technology: Advocating for Access, Empowering Care
Social Media Campaign – Provider
Winner: LifeSkills, Inc. – Adult Foster Care
HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE
Multimedia Campaign – Provider
Winner: TheKey – Changing the Way the World Ages
Second Place: BoldAge PACE – Your Health. Our Priority.
Multimedia Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) – Surfing the Age Wave: The 4Ms Framework in Action
Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign – Provider
Winner: Care Options for Kids – One COFK
Second Place: Maxim Healthcare – Maxim Healthcare Rebrand: Company Name, Logo, and Website Launch
Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Maxwell TEC – The Maxwell TEC Evolution
Social Media Campaign – Provider
Winner: Help at Home – Celebrating 50 Years of Caring: Help at Home’s 50th Anniversary
SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign – Provider
Winner: Brookdale Senior Living – The Grey Take
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living – Legend Chasers
Third Place: Our House Senior Living – It’s About You!
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Parasol Alliance – Raising the Bar with Raising Tech: Thought Leadership in Senior Living Technology
Second Place: VIUM Capital – VERSED Podcast
Multimedia Campaign – Provider
Winner: Optima Living – Re-Imagine Senior Living
Second Place: Benchmark Senior Living – In Their Own Words
Third Place: Sequoia Living – Never Stop Growing
Multimedia Campaign – Vendor
Winner: SafelyYou – Be Free to Be Safe, Be Free to Be You
Second Place: Experience Fresh on behalf of Friendship Village – Celebrating 50 Years of Redefining Senior Moments
Third Place: Markentum on behalf of CareOne – It Starts With One
New Brand Launch Campaign – Provider
Winner: Guardian – Guardian Senior Living Brand Launch
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign – Provider
Winner: New Pond Village – New Pond Village Roaring 20s Revelry Event Campaign
Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida – Palette of Possibilities
Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida – Soar Back to Sunshine
Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign – Provider
Winner: EverTrue – Rebranding for Relevance in a Changing Market
Second Place: LCS – The Strength of One: The Journey of Rebranding Four Distinct Brands Into One LCS
Third Place: Benchmark Senior Living – Benchmark Senior Living Rebranding
Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign – Vendor
Winner: Lynn PR on behalf of RoseVilla Senior Living – RoseVilla Senior Living: The Power of Community
Social Media Campaign – Provider
Winner: Brookdale Senior Living – Make It Mine
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living – Centenarians
Third Place: The Aspenwood Company – The Leadership Lift: Transforming Brand Presence Through Strategic Marketing Campaigns
Video or TV Campaign – Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living – Arrow Leadership Academy
To learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards program, visit https://www.aspectawards.com/.