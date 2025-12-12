The Quotes That Defined Skilled Nursing in 2025 — and Hint at What’s Ahead

The skilled nursing sector experienced a turbulent and transformative 2025, shaped by sweeping deregulation efforts, intensifying financial and policy pressures as well as volatile reimbursement dynamics.

Meanwhile, rising M&A activity and renewed scrutiny of private equity ownership dominated markets and financial chatter.

At the beginning of the year, the Trump administration’s approach to deregulation was viewed as a “whole different ballgame,” but the reality was more of a mixed bag. Sector leaders called out the harsher attitude as “no chance to correct” with regards to Medicare and Medicaid decertification among special focus facilities (SFFs), for example.

Shockwaves caused by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) were far-reaching from conception to signature, with Medicaid cuts and prospective provider tax cuts prompting associations to act and deals to flow with rising valuations.

“Whole different ballgame”

The Trump administration started out with a freeze on new federal regulations and an eye toward repealing the staffing mandate. Leaders at the time said they saw the freeze as a signal for broader deregulation.

At the beginning of 2025, the industry felt very overburdened by Biden-era regulation, and some of the rules needed to be rolled back – something President Donald Trump’s executive order on day one had generated hope for, Leah Klusch, executive director of the Alliance Training Center, told Skilled Nursing News of the regulation freeze at the time.

“We have a new administration with new executive orders that are immediately implemented. So it’s a whole different ballgame,” she said.

“No chance to correct”

But the year brought more of a mixed bag for operators, with abrupt terminations of Medicare and Medicaid certifications for nursing homes on the Special Focus Facilities (SFF) list surging starting by February.

These sudden actions led to closures – such as Vertical facility Liberty Health and Wellness in Missouri and a facility in Topeka, Kansas – while others negotiated quietly with CMS or considered litigation.

“There was no progressive discipline. There was no chance to correct,” Bill Miller, CEO for Vertical Health Services, told SNN. “We never had a chance to do an independent dispute resolution (IDR). We never had a chance to even clear the tag … we abated it right away.”

While there was a rare success story of a California SFF facility having its termination reversed, most providers on the list avoided legal challenges due to high costs and fear of retaliation.

“A Cut Is a Cut Is a Cut”

The Trump administration’s budget reconciliation bill didn’t help ease concern for nursing home operators, with Medicaid provider taxes initially on the chopping block in April. “A cut is a cut is a cut,” said Clif Porter, president and CEO with the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), who was at the time deeply concerned about the ramifications of these cuts and the discussions taking place on the Hill.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was changed in later iterations to protect facilities from losing Medicaid funding at the state level by prohibiting new cuts to provider taxes, but hospital funding cuts which were kept in could still disrupt care coordination, delay discharges and heighten competition with nursing homes for Medicaid resources.

In the years ahead, there could be an influx of patients into hospital emergency departments seeking primary care, since cuts to Medicaid funding and changes in Medicaid eligibility requirements are expected to kick a lot of people off of their health insurance.

In turn, hospitals will be relying heavily on nursing homes to take discharges and double down on preventing unnecessary ER visits among their resident populations.

“Bandaids”

Indeed, the passage of the OBBBA in July had a lot of “bandaids” for the sector, but it was deemed ill-equipped to handle core issues and heal the industry long term, said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO, LeadingAge.

“Due to the level of deficit this bill will create, Medicare payments to providers may be reduced by 4% for the next ten years,” Smith Sloan said. “Bandaids included in the bill – such as only-freezing-but-not-reducing nursing home provider taxes, and the creation of a rural health transformation fund–touted as protections for older adults and aging services providers – will soon prove ill-equipped to stop OBBB’s damage.”

The OBBBA’s fallout on Medicaid rates on the state level will be closely watched, Smith Sloan noted, as states respond to craters left in their budgets due to reduced federal Medicaid contributions.

The bill slashes health care and food assistance spending by over $1 trillion, with cuts that could average $120 billion per year, and is projected to increase the national deficit by $3.4 trillion by 2034.

“Pool of Piranhas”

As the sector and states anticipated fallout from the OBBBA, markets in July saw nursing home valuations rising due to a ‘scarcity premium,’ as facility closures heavily outweighed new developments.

Meanwhile, some experts argued that the rising valuations were driven less by scarcity and more by increases in state Medicaid rates, which sparked aggressive buyer activity. David Young, managing director at real estate finance and investment company Greystone, told SNN that the rate increases were akin to “dropping meat in a pool of piranhas.”

“It’s a feeding frenzy of deal flow. It stokes deal flow,” he said, adding that financing challenges and high interest rates still tempered deal structures, even as high-performing facilities attracted multiple offers.

Since 2020, more than 774 nursing homes had closed, with about 20% downsizing.

Overall, competition for acquisitions varied sharply by state, with strong Medicaid reimbursement and behavioral health add-ons in states like Nevada and Arizona driving higher pricing. Even half-occupied facilities in favorable states were receiving up to 15 bids, reflecting ongoing demand despite looming regulatory and financial headwinds.

“The Halo Effect”

And speaking of regulatory and financial headwinds, financial experts in August warned that sales should be closed sooner rather than later, with long-term reimbursement expected to worsen under the OBBBA.

Phased out provider tax increases for hospitals – which would spell $102 billion in federal Medicaid funding cuts for hospitals beginning in 2028 – are expected to put an overall strain on the health care system, Hank Fuller, director at Evans Senior Investments (ESI), told SNN. Hospitals and nursing homes rely on each other, and with hospital funding cuts across 41 states and Medicaid eligibility narrowed, more people are likely to become uninsured.

This would leave hospitals absorbing more non-reimbursed care amid Medicaid rollbacks, with reverberations felt across the broader health care system, leading to what Fuller called a “halo effect.”

In the end, states would likely divert Medicaid funds from nursing homes to support struggling hospitals, weakening both sectors instead of letting one fail.

“Rehabbed to death”

In terms of reimbursement and cost of care, a September study found that the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) had been underused for palliative care. Authors of an article in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society said policy changes need to be proposed to prevent patients from being “rehabbed to death” – referring to the many care transitions that occur near the end of life, which drive up costs across the health care system while patients receive services that are not aligned with their goals.

The study called on CMS to clarify how nursing homes can bill for palliative care under PDPM and educate MACs to prevent inappropriate claim denials; a SNF-and-hospice care model should be tested too, they said.

A November SNN story picked up this thread, with leaders warning that nursing homes shouldn’t act as “holding areas” for declining patients. Instead, better access to palliative care and earlier admission to hospice was needed to break the cycle.

“Private equity looting”

Genesis Healthcare’s bankruptcy announcement in July and subsequent controversies related to the sale of its assets through the fall dragged private equity back into the spotlight in 2025, with federal lawmakers accusing PE owners of “looting” the company.

A letter signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Peter Welch and Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. Maggie Goodlander alleged that Genesis’ financial distress stemmed from years of PE-driven extraction. JER Partners’ 2007 leveraged buyout and sale-leaseback deals initially locked Genesis into high rents and heavy debt, the lawmakers noted.

The legislators blamed ReGen Healthcare’s 93% ownership stake, established in 2021 through a $100 million investment, for further driving the nursing home giant toward its demise.

Genesis is currently in the midst of defending its choice of buyer in bankruptcy court.

“Pressure and opportunity”

As the year closes out, CliftonLarsonAllen’s (CLA) annual industry report suggests that the sector will need to confront the full scope of the Baby Boomers’ long-term care needs while also harnessing AI and other technologies to fundamentally change how nursing homes, as a business, are run.

“It’s the beginning of a sustained period of pressure and opportunity unlike anything seen in recent U.S. senior care history,” CLA researchers said of the sector’s evolution.

Future success will hinge on quality, data-driven operations and alignment with value-based care models, CLA reported. The next decade will be a pressure cooker for star performers that are able to transform technologically, clinically and financially, CLA’s report concluded.

“Once and for all”

CMS’ move to rescind the mandate “once and for all” was deemed a victory for patients and families alike, ACHA/NCAL CEO Porter said when the repeal was announced in early December.

Excessive burdens on facilities, especially those in rural and tribal communities, was cited for the repeal, along with the overall risk of reducing patient access to care if facilities that were unable to meet the mandate had to close.

Industry leaders widely praised the decision while also acknowledging that facility assessments and Medicaid transparency provisions that remained in place were burdensome.