Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Saber Expands Pennsylvania Footprint; Vegas Facility Sells for $52M

Saber Healthcare Group expanded its Pennsylvania footprint by announcing a new affiliation with four skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), while a 160-bed facility in Las Vegas sold for a record price of $325,000 per bed.

Saber expands Pennsylvania footprint

Ohio-based Saber Healthcare Group expanded its Pennsylvania footprint by announcing a new affiliation with four SNFs. The transaction included 645 total resident beds and became effective December 1, 2025.

The new Saber-affiliated facilities include Bristol Health and Rehab Center in Bristol, Rose Meadows Health and Rehab Center in Pittsburgh, Terrace Health and Rehab Center in Uniontown, and Perry Health and Rehab Center in Wexford.

Saber is now affiliated with 40 skilled nursing facilities and six personal care homes/assisted living communities in Pennsylvania, enhancing access to high-quality care, rehabilitation, and long-term services for local communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome these four facilities into the Saber Healthcare Group family, and to continue our responsible and sustainable growth across Pennsylvania,” President Bill Weisberg said in a press release. “Our mission is simple: to assist in the delivery of high-quality care that supports the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents. Expanding our presence will allow us to support more of those residents and bring our commitment to quality to more communities.”

Saber has already begun integrating systems and initiatives to ensure a seamless transition for residents, their families, and staff.

“We look forward to partnering with caregivers, residents and their families, and local community leaders to ensure a successful transition,” added Weisberg. “The future is bright for these four communities, and we’re excited to continue strengthening the entire long-term care sector in Pennsylvania.”

Established in 2001, Saber Healthcare Group has grown from providing back-office consulting services to two skilled nursing affiliated facilities to now over 140 skilled nursing and assisted living affiliated facilities in six states (Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, and North Carolina).

Saber-affiliated facilities currently employ more than 16,000 caregivers to care for more than 12,000 residents daily.

160-bed Vegas SNF sells for record price

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) brokered the sale of Sandstone Spring Valley, a 160-bed skilled nursing facility in Las Vegas.

The facility sold for $52 million, or $325,000 per bed, which is the highest SNF per-bed price ever achieved in the state of Nevada and one of the highest nationally, according to ESI.

This record pricing was achieved as buyers looked beyond the facility’s current performance and recognized the additional revenue and cost savings ESI identified through staffing efficiencies, stronger reimbursement capture, and operational enhancements.

“This demonstrates that today’s buyers are willing to pay a premium for meaningful operational upside,” ESI’s press release noted.

This transaction underscores that the market for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) remains highly competitive, well-capitalized, and willing to pay premium valuations for quality assets with upside, ESI said.

“Owners considering a 2026 exit may be positioned to take advantage of one of the strongest pricing environments in years,” the release stated.

$175M in financing for Michigan CCRC

Ziegler announced the successful pricing of Beacon Hill at Eastgate’s $175,000,000 Series 2025 bonds through the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Grand Rapids. The bonds are scheduled to close December 18, 2025.

Beacon Hill at Eastgate is a Michigan nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1951 by area Baptist churches to provide senior living and health care services in a Christian environment.

Today, Beacon Hill owns and operates a continuing care retirement community.

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance a planned expansion, which includes renovation of the existing health center building and upgrades and redesigned layouts to convert 29 skilled nursing beds to 14 assisted living plus units and 15 memory support units. The funds will also pay capitalized interest on the bonds through July 2028, make a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, and pay certain costs of issuing the bonds.

Like prior expansions dating back to 2010 at Beacon Hill, Greenbrier Development served as the development consultant, providing strategic guidance and development support throughout the process, the Ziegler press release stated.

“This Expansion Project will meaningfully transform the campus, and we are pleased to have successfully placed $175 million of non-rated bonds at attractive interest rates, amid a weakening bond market for Beacon Hill,” said Brandon Powell, managing director in Ziegler’s senior living finance practice.