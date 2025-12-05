Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Ensign Group Expands Portfolio in 3 States; CFG Closes $253M Bridge Loan for 7 SNFs

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) announced that it is expanding its operations in Arizona, Colorado, and Kansas. Meanwhile, Capital Funding Group closed a $253.2 million bridge loan to support the refinancing of seven skilled nursing facilities.

Ensign Acquisitions in 3 States Bring Total Portfolio to 373 Facilities

The Ensign Group announced Dec. 2 that it had expanded operations in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas through long-term triple net leases and real estate acquisition. The deals bring the company’s total holdings to 373 health care operations, including 47 senior living operations, across 17 states.

In Arizona, the company acquired the operations of Santa Rosa Care Center, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tucson, Arizona via long-term triple net lease.

“We are excited to work together with the outstanding care team at the facility and combine their expertise with Ensign’s quality of service to provide our residents and their families the care they want and need,” said Christie Jones, market leader for Bandera Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary in a press release.

In Colorado, Ensign acquired the operations of The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood, a 103-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado, both via long-term triple net lease.

In a press release about the transaction, Dave Jorgensen, president of Endura Healthcare LLC, the Colorado-based subsidiary, said, “Both facilities have fantastic teams, and we can’t wait to get to know them in addition to the residents and their families that we will be serving.”

Finally, in Kansas, the company acquired the real estate and operations of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kansas City, Kansas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company.

Jorgensen, who also serves as president of Gateway Healthcare, LLC, which will operate the facility for Ensign said, “We look forward to working with the talented caregivers at the facility to dignify post-acute care and are excited to provide exceptional service to the community, our residents, and their families.”

Each of the transactions was finalized Dec. 1. Ensign CEO Barry Port said the company continues to seek opportunities to acquire real estate and lease skilled nursing facilities across the United States.

Capital Funding Group closes bridge loan for 7 SNFs

Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of a $253.2 million bridge loan on Dec. 2. The deal supports the refinancing of six skilled nursing facilities in Maryland and one in Virginia, featuring a total of 1,050 beds. The transaction closed Nov. 20.

“Executing a financing deal of this size, supporting seven skilled nursing facilities, is a testament to the complex work our team does every day,” said Erik Howard, CFG Bank president in a press release. “Q4 has been exceptionally active, and this transaction is another example of the continued momentum we’re carrying into 2026 as we support borrowers with creative, certainty-of-execution solutions.”

Managing Director, Real Estate Craig Casagrande, Director, Real Estate Finance Scott Robinson, and Senior Associate Catherine Mansel originated the transaction for the company.

PACS Group subsidiary acquires 160-Bed facility in Las Vegas

An independent operating subsidiary of PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) has acquired the operations of a 160-bed skilled nursing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. A subsidiary of the company also acquired the facility’s real estate. With this acquisition, PACS’s portfolio now comprises 321 health care operations across 17 states.

“This acquisition further expands our operations in the attractive and growing Las Vegas market as we continue to take an opportunistic approach to deepening our regional presence,” said Josh Jergensen, PACS president and COO in a press release. “We look forward to working together with the local health care community and passionate caregivers to provide top-notch care to the residents and families we serve.”

Colorado SNF sold

Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) facilitated the sale of a skilled nursing and assisted living facility portfolio in Fort Collins and Windsor, Colorado. The portfolio consists of 445 beds.

The seller started the company in 1971 and sold due to retirement. The buyer is a Chicago-based REIT partnering with a Utah-based regional operator. The purchase marks a strategic expansion in Colorado for both groups.

“SLIB was tasked with divesting the owner’s legacy,” said Vince Viverito, managing director. “Our focus was to divest the combined portfolio in its entirety. After running a competitive marketing process, we produced multiple offers and quickly realized divesting the SNF assets to one buyer and the senior living asset to another was the best approach to maximize proceeds for the owner and strategically align the future success of these campuses that would allow both new operators to deliver the same quality care the Columbine community is accustomed to.”

Ohio SNF sold

A Marietta, Ohio-based faith-based, not-for-profit senior living provider, engaged Blueprint to execute a confidential process for divesting an underperforming community that no longer aligned with its strategic vision, Blueprint said in a press release.

Through a targeted and discreet marketing approach, Blueprint identified a well-established regional owner/operator with a significant presence throughout Ohio to assume ownership and reposition the community for long-term success. The transaction achieved a favorable outcome and preserved continuity of care for residents.

Pennsylvania SNF sold

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) announced Dec. 2 the successful sale of Ellen Memorial Health Care Center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, and Carbondale Nursing & Rehab Center in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. The purchase price was $22.4 million for approximately 245 beds, roughly $91,326 per bed.

ESI was the exclusive sell-side advisor to an independent owner/operator seeking to fully exit the industry. A new entrant to the skilled nursing sector acquired the portfolio. The buyer will partner with a regional operator to assume day-to-day operations.