‘Residents at Risk’: OIG’s Audit of New Jersey Nursing Homes Shows Most Lack Compliance With Staff Background Checks 

A new report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) released Monday suggests that a majority of New Jersey nursing homes in OIG’s audit failed to conduct adequate background checks of their staff prior to employment.

OIG found that during the audit period, 11 of 12 facilities failed to comply or document compliance for 33 of 120 employees, allowing some staff to work without completed or any background checks. Meanwhile, 17 staff members at these nursing homes provided care before completing background checks, six were employed without any background checks, and one facility lacked documentation for 10 staff members.

OIG audit’s objective was to determine whether the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) ensured that selected nursing homes complied with federal employment requirements during calendar year 2022.

“These deficiencies and potential deficiencies occurred because New Jersey’s sampling of employees during its nursing home recertification surveys did not provide adequate coverage,” the OIG’s report stated, noting that the nursing homes did not have sufficient procedures to ensure that background checks were properly conducted for all staff members.

“This puts residents at risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation, or mistreatment,” the report concluded.

The latest OIG audit is part of its nationwide initiative examining whether nursing homes employ individuals whose criminal histories should disqualify them under federal rules. Although the Affordable Care Act created the National Background Check Program to help states strengthen screening systems, New Jersey chose not to participate, the report noted.

Federal regulations prohibit nursing homes from employing individuals with histories of abuse, neglect, exploitation, mistreatment, misappropriation of resident property, or related disciplinary actions. While the regulations do not explicitly mandate criminal background checks, compliance implicitly requires thorough screening.

New Jersey oversees nursing homes through routine surveys conducted every 12 to 15 months, which include reviewing background check documentation for a small sample of recently hired staff.

For this audit, OIG selected 12 nursing homes from the state’s 330 Medicaid-eligible facilities and reviewed a nonstatistical sample of 120 employees. OIG examined state oversight processes, nursing home policies, and background check practices to determine whether safeguards effectively prevented the employment of disqualified individuals.

OIG made two recommendations to New Jersey, including that the state improve its procedures for monitoring nursing homes’ compliance with background check requirements and provide guidance to nursing homes to implement adequate procedures for conducting these in accordance with federal requirements.

In response, New Jersey did not state concurrence but did detail steps it has already taken as well as future plans to input OIG’s recommendations, the agency said.