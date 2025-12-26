Reputation vs. Affordability: Inside the Sale of a County-Owned Nursing Home to Ensign Amid Protests

The shrinking footprint of nonprofit nursing homes can be a source of concern for certain cash-strapped communities, especially in rural counties. However, one recent sale demonstrates how private ownership is often judged by its reputation, even when it proves to be a good option.

The takeover of county-owned nursing homes – including those sought by entities successful at turning around or maintaining facilities, such as The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) – can face uphill challenges, as seen in the example of the sale of a nursing home in Portage County, Wisconsin.

Portage County is home to two nursing homes: the county-owned Portage County Health Care Center and the privately owned Stevens Point Health Services. The county-owned facility has a 5-Star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), while Stevens Point has a 1-Star rating, leading the community to believe that private-owned nursing homes are necessarily bad.

When Portage County sold its long-running facility to Ensign in December, it was after much resistance from the community. The decision to sell was years in the making, with the final vote marking the fourth time in the last eight years that the issue had been voted on.

But health care advocates in the region say that decision for privatization was ultimately driven by the need to ease financial burdens on the county, and that there was no choice in the end.

The nursing home sold for $2.7 million to Timms Hill Health Holdings LLC, a Nevada-based company. Timms Hill plans to lease the property to Galena Healthcare LLC, another Nevada-based company. Both are subsidiaries of Ensign.

“It’s a really messy, nuanced situation,” Ray Reser, Portage County Board chair, told local station WSAW. Reser said the facility had been losing upwards of $600,000 per year for the last decade.

The Portage County Health Care Center is an enterprise fund, which means it is a standalone entity in the county and produces mainly its own income to support the budget, Reser said.

“I do not see how Portage County would be able to afford to keep this facility open and operating,” Reser said. “If that facility closes, we lose those beds and we lose those services, and we critically need both of those.”

And yet, privatization had not been popular with residents, who feared that care quality would decline.

“When I found out that they were trying to privatize it, I decided then that I’m going to work on this. I’m not going to let that happen, because other people should be able to get the same kind of care that I got,” Resident Karlene Farrante told The Daily Yonder prior to the final vote. Farrante received care at Portage County for a broken femur, and she credited that care with her successful recovery and easy return to her regular life.

Portage County isn’t alone in facing this resistance. The situation has played out in other Wisconsin counties in recent years, with the Lincoln County Board voting this summer to sell the county-owned Pine Crest Nursing Home. This went against community wishes, and residents’ concerns were warranted given that the facility faced problems.

When Pine Crest first went up for sale, the County Board said there wasn’t adequate funding to continue operation. However, a resident and member of People for Pine Crest advocacy group, Eileen Guthrie, said she dug into public accounting records and found a positive balance of more than $500,000 in 2024.

Lincoln County officials countered that the sale would help relieve a deficit at the county level.

“I know not everybody’s happy about it. I understand that all of us, most of us, have people in Pine Crest … but I’m comfortable with Ensign, that they’ll be here and they’re going to serve the community properly,” said County Supervisor Greg Hartwig at a July County Board meeting, according to WXPR.

‘New ways to reach the public‘

The sale of county-owned nursing facilities has followed a similar sequence across the state as counties weigh whether or not to initiate a sale driven by sustained operating losses and capital needs.

In contrast to how the sale played out in Lincoln County, Portage County’s health care advocacy group told The Daily Yonder it had “gotten creative” with getting the word out about the transaction before the vote was finalized.

“We’ve had to go and reinvent the wheel. We’ve come up with new ways to reach the public. And how does the public react when they know? They are angry,” Ferrante said. “They’re surprised. After voting twice to support the referendums and paying the taxes to have the nursing home continue and be rebuilt, people have been shocked to learn that the current administration in the county is just selling it.”

In both 2018 and 2022, Portage County residents approved tax referendums to support the facility’s operations, with 2022’s referendum helping fund the construction of a new facility. A third referendum was supposed to appear on the 2024 ballot, but that never materialized.

Supervisors discussed whether the county can afford facility repairs, performance issues with private nursing homes, census numbers, sustainability, and if most residents support county ownership.

“I believe our Board of Supervisors was mistaken not to provide the public another referendum to ascertain the citizens’ wishes regarding maintaining [the Portage County Health Care Center],” said Mildred Neville during public comments prior to the vote.

In the end, the Portage county board voted 15-10 in favor of selling to Ensign, which oversees more than 300 care affiliates in 14 states.

Another example: County-owned nursing home in NY

A county-owned nursing home in New York – facing similar circumstances to those of the county-owned facilities in Wisconsin – officially completed the sale this month, three years after a buyer was announced.

The decision to sell the skilled nursing facility in Plattsburgh, New York, in the summer of 2022, was driven by Clinton County’s inability to adequately staff the 80-bed facility, a story in a local media outlet noted. CLRNC Operating, the buyer, also owns the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council approved the sale in June, with the county selling the facility for $5.5 million. The nursing home will now be known as Clinton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

According to the county, the sale marks the culmination of extensive planning and due diligence designed to protect residents, staff, and provide long-term fiscal relief to taxpayers. County officials emphasized that the transition prioritized continuity of care for residents and stability for employees, with a focus on maintaining high-quality services.

The sale alleviated financial pressure on the county’s budget while preserving services, according to County Administrator Christine Peters, who said that the county’s primary goal was to keep residents within their home community and ensure long-term stability for the facility and its operations.

Now, county leaders are optimistic that the nursing home will continue serving the community well into the future.

(Editor Zahida Siddiqi contributed to the writing and reporting of this article)