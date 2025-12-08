PACS Names Chief Compliance Officer, Chief HR Officer

PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) on Monday announced the expansion of its leadership team, with Kelly Priegnitz as chief compliance officer and Trent Bingham as chief human resources officer.

Priegnitz began her role on Dec. 1, after serving as executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer of Pinnacle Treatment Centers since 2020, and prior to that in compliance leadership roles for Healogics, Trilogy Health Services and Kindred Healthcare.

“Working in the post-acute care field has consistently been a source of passion for me. Joining PACS as the chief compliance officer has rekindled that enthusiasm and I’m eager to contribute within an organization that shares my dedication to high-quality post-acute care,” said Priegnitz.

Advertisement

Priegnitz was brought on at the suggestion of PACS’ independent audit committee, among other changes to aid in providing support in identifying, assessing and communicating compliance risks.

The audit committee was formed in the wake of a report published by Hindenburg, a now-defunct institutional short seller, which in November 2024 made allegations of improper billing practices.

Priegnitz succeeds interim Chief Compliance Officer Kathy Lauer, who served in the role since July and will continue to assist through the end of the first financial quarter for 2026.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the entire PACS organization, I want to thank Kathy Lauer for her invaluable advice and contributions as interim chief compliance officer over the last many months and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” PACS CEO Jason Murray said in a statement.

Bingham joined PACS on Nov. 10, bringing with him “extensive experience” in senior human resources leadership roles, most recently as vice president of HR business partnerships at Swire Coca-Cola, a bottler.

Prior to Swire Coca-Cola, Bingham served in leadership roles for Renalytix, Edwards Lifesciences, eBay and Eli Lilly & Co. Bingham began his professional career in public accounting for KPMG.

“Purpose has always mattered deeply to me, and that’s what drew me to PACS. The mission to revolutionize the delivery, leadership, and quality of post-acute care gives profound meaning to the work we do,” said Bingham. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to help people connect their talents to that larger purpose, knowing it ultimately benefits both our teams and the patients we serve.”

The additions of Bingham and Priegnitz reflect PACS’ ongoing commitment to attract and retain top leaders across the organization, Murray added; both leaders bring many years of deep health care industry experience in prominent companies.

PACS was founded in 2013 and operates 321 post-acute care facilities across 17 states, serving more than 31,000 patients daily.