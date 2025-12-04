OIG Report: Medicare Overpaid for Optometry Services to Nursing Homes

Medicare overpaid for optometry services to nursing homes, the Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) audit report released Thursday found.

In OIG’s sample, Medicare paid 200 optometrists $4.7 million between 2021 and 2023 for high-level evaluation and management services not usually billed by optometrists for beneficiaries in nursing homes.

Out of that 200, 15 optometrists represented 72% of the payments, or roughly $3 million in overpayments.

OIG found that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) did not have a claim review process in place for optometrist services and also lacked system edits to prevent the billing of certain Current Procedural Terminology, or CPT codes.

“The overpayments occurred because CMS’ oversight was not sufficient to ensure that optometrists complied with Medicare requirements,” the report reads. “CMS stated that it has not instructed contractors to perform any pre- or post-payment reviews of optometrists billing these codes. Further, CMS did not have edits in place to prevent optometrists from billing these high-level E/M codes for subsequent nursing facility services. Also, CMS did not provide provider-specific education or training on billing for optometry services provided to enrollees residing in nursing facilities.”

Nursing homes are required to provide certain health care services for their residents. In some cases, this can mean bringing in an outside provider, such as an optometrist. According to the OIG report, optometrists usually provide eye exams for skilled nursing residents with diabetes and those at high risk for glaucoma, and diagnostic tests and treatment for residents with age-related macular degeneration.

CPT coding errors resulted in overpayment

Evaluation and management (E/M) services occur when qualified health care providers diagnose and treat an illness. Medicare only covers services that are required to diagnose, treat or maintain function during an illness.

CMS did not have a claim review process in place for optometrist services and also lacked system edits to prevent the billing of CPT codes 99307 through 99310, which are for nursing facility care after initial admission, OIG found. Nursing homes bill these codes daily depending on a resident’s needs. In 2021 and 2022, CPT codes 99309 and 99310 were for patients who had significant and/or unstable illnesses and required significant intervention. In 2023, guidance from the American Medical Association (AMA) resulted in all nursing home-related CPT codes being updated. The 2023 update dictated E/M services should only be billed under one of these codes when a patient had multiple comorbidities that required intensive treatment.

OIG reviewed claims from 225 random enrollees from the top 15 optometrists for CPT codes 99309 and 99310. OIG then reviewed the enrollees’ complete medical records and found the billing for E/M services didn’t match patient needs or Medicare coding requirements. Some of the claims included imaging services and drawings of the eye. The top 15 optometrists billed $35,729 to Medicare for E/M services, for the 225 enrollees, which OIG extrapolated to reach $3 million in overpayments from the total patient load.

According to the audit report, most medical records cited a chief complaint of dry or itchy eyes, often treated with eye drops and a recommendation to follow up in a few months. Some medical records mentioned the optometrist following up on cataract growth. However, there was no mention of any enrollees in unstable condition or requiring immediate provider attention. Some documentation showed the nursing facility requested an optometrist visit weeks or even months before the date of service, which indicated these were routine visits and not an optometrist rushing to help an unstable enrollee with a new problem that required immediate provider attention.

Next steps

OIG made three recommendations to CMS, the first of which was for the agency to review all claims from the top 15 optometrists and recoup the $3 million in overpayments. OIG also recommended that CMS notify the optometrists in the sample group who received an overpayment to conduct internal audits to find additional overpayments and return those funds. Finally, OIG recommended CMS work with Medicare Administrative Contractors to provide training and guidance on optometrist service billing, increase claim reviews of E/M services from optometrists and develop system edits to prevent incorrect billing.

CMS agreed with the first two recommendations and outlined steps it was taking to prevent additional overpayments. The agency didn’t agree with part of the third recommendation, specifically about increasing claim reviews and developing system edits. The agency said the contractors have limited resources and so most focus their time and efforts on the areas that most affect the Medicare trust fund

“To strengthen program integrity and reduce financial risk to Medicare, we continue to recommend that CMS review claims and refine its system edits to prevent improper payments to optometrists providing services at nursing facilities,” OIG said in response to CMS’ review.