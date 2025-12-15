Nursing Home Giant Genesis Allegedly Delayed Millions in Settlements Ahead of Bankruptcy

Families who have sued Genesis HealthCare over neglect or abuse charges may never see their settlement amounts due to the company’s bankruptcy, with the nursing home giant estimating $259 million in liability from nearly 1,000 settled and pending lawsuits.

A recent report from KFF Health News detailed a few of the claims and how Genesis avoided paying many awarded amounts for months on end.

According to KFF’s review of 155 of the settlement agreements, Genesis officials knew insolvency was possible. And yet, the organization included provisions in many of these agreements to allow it to defer payment for up to a year or more, the KFF article claims.

Of the cases KFF reviewed, Genesis paid nothing in 85 cases and only partial amounts in the other 70. It still owes $41 million of the $58 million it had agreed to pay in those cases, the records show.

In a press release issued Friday, while Genesis did not directly address the claims made in the KFF article, David Harrington, executive chairman of the board, said: “The Genesis board, in alignment with the company’s executive leadership team – which has been completely transformed in the past three years – identified the Chapter 11 process as the necessary path to maintain and grow that momentum for years to come to benefit our current and future patients, residents and staff. That belief has not changed.”

Genesis has improved operations over the past two years by shifting from centralized to local market-based management, Harrington further noted.

Skilled Nursing News reached out for a comment on KFF’s claims but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Settling out of court

Genesis has struggled to provide quality care during its financial difficulties. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) quality rating system rated 58% of the facilities under the Genesis banner as below or much below average, the KFF analysis notes. CMS has fined Genesis facilities $10 million for violating federal health standards since 2022.

States have also enforced care at Genesis properties. In 2022, Connecticut health regulators shuttered a Genesis home after two deaths and multiple violations. The company closed another Connecticut nursing home this year after residents twice were evacuated over safety concerns, according to the KFF Health News story.

Genesis frequently pushed neglect and abuse lawsuits to arbitration and settlement outside of court, KFF Health News found. The company also attempted to draw out court proceedings.

In one case detailed by KFF Health News, a man was not hospitalized for eight days after Genesis staff noticed he was vomiting brown mucus and later died from sepsis caused by a bowel obstruction. His family sued Genesis in 2019.

A judge rejected the company’s suit to push the plaintiff into arbitration, which Genesis then appealed. It took two and a half years for the appeals court to affirm the initialintial ruling to send the case to trial.

The family received a $500,000 award, with the first payment due in November 2025. They told KFF Health News no payment had been received.

Jennifer Foote, an Albuquerque attorney who represents clients in multiple lawsuits against Genesis, told KFF Health News that the company frequently filed appeals. “Our sense was that they were doing it as a delay tactic,” she said.

Several judges have ordered payments on stalled settlements, from both arbitration and at trial. However, the bankruptcy court has halted those orders.

Sale of assets complicates payments

As Genesis prepares to sell off its assets to an insider, families awaiting payment on settlement may have no recourse to receive that money. Some told KFF Health News they were concerned the new entity would make it impossible to hold Genesis accountable for the poor care.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and two other senators last month asked the U.S. Trustee’s Office to intervene in the case, out of concern that “individuals who already own or control Genesis are trying to sell it to themselves, wiping away legal and other creditor debts in the process.”

In its bankruptcy filing, the company said it owed $709 million in secured debt to lenders and the IRS. Under bankruptcy rules, those debts, backed by Genesis collateral, take precedence over the $1.6 billion in unsecured debt Genesis said it owes. Unsecured creditors include a pension fund; contractors that provided health services and equipment; the states of Pennsylvania, New Mexico and West Virginia for unpaid provider taxes; and, former residents and their families who sued.

The sale of assets is currently halted as the presiding judge asked for a clear mathematical comparison of all bids received. The hearing is likely slated for Dec. 17.

(Editor Zahida Siddiqi contributed to the reporting)