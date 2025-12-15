Not ‘Just a Box You Check’: QAPI, Facility Assessments, Frontline Staff Among Compliance Challenges in 2026

Next year is bringing many changes to the regulatory landscape for skilled nursing. With new payment rules, coding changes and heightened scrutiny on the horizon, industry leaders are urging providers to enforce strong, facility-wide quality and compliance programs in order to keep pace – and stay solvent – as regulatory expectations intensify.

For starters, having a robust quality program in place will help providers survive. This is just one piece of advice on confronting compliance challenges emerging from the recent Skilled Nursing News webinar titled “2026 Compliance Outlook: Rising to Challenges in a Shifting Environment.”

Joe Veno, president of EF Senior Care, said the challenges fall into the expected buckets of staffing, infection control and documentation. But, documentation is one of the biggest challenges, he said, because of new regulations.

“We have the SNF final rule. We have the proposed updates to the SNF prospective payment system. There’s a lot of coding requirements with the change in the PDPM ICD 10 code mapping. I think that’s a major change forthcoming. So with all of that mapping and trying to create reimbursement at the highest level that also provides the highest quality of care, and actually receiving payment for the care you deliver,” Veno said.

EF Senior Care operates two facilities in Massachusetts and offers consulting services across the care continuum.

Heather Haberhern, Senior Vice President of Operations and Onboarding at Health Dimensions Group, agreed, and added that providers should also focus on shoring up their claims review process.

“CMS is moving a number of different items over to a claims review from an MDS perspective,” she said. “Making sure you’ve got things shored up, whether you’re looking at the falls of major injury or antipsychotic medication, and that you’re reviewing the claims and documentation you have from other partners.”

Haberhern said that ensuring frontline staff are aware of quality assurance and performance improvement (QAPI) measures can also help with compliance. She said if a surveyor visits, the whole staff should be able to articulate the plan from their expertise.

At Health Dimensions Group (HDG), that means encouraging the team to do more than just “check the box,” around compliance. She said having meetings around trends in the facility and tracking what’s trending negatively and positively helps build a robust QAPI program.

“I’m getting the feedback from the frontline staff of what we can do differently,” Haberhern said. “It’s not just around clinical items. It could be operations, it could be culinary. But really work on building that robust QAPI plan so you are having the conversations identifying your root cause analysis and making meaningful change within your communities.”

The company is also enhancing its internal audit processes and mock survey process in order to stay ahead of regulatory changes, she said.

HDG provides management services to more than 50 senior living and care communities across nine states.

Veno said EF Senior Care is also focusing on clear policies and procedures, which includes emergency preparedness. He said the July 2025 fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living community in Fall River, Massachusetts, in which 10 residents lost their lives, raised the flag for additional training.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a tragedy for us all to pay attention to the little things,” he said.

EF Senior Care is also focusing on the accuracy of facility assessments, especially from the Department of Public Health, he said.

“The regulators are really using those to determine if your alleged capacity and resources that are required to deliver the care of the residents that you’re admitting [is accurate],” Veno said. “Unfortunately, sometimes those facility assessments, much like QAPI … become just a box you check, and then suddenly it gets used against you during the survey.”

Roadblocks to Compliance

Keeping facilities compliant doesn’t come without obstacles. One of those hurdles can be letting go of the old process – especially regarding facility assessments – and keeping it in place out of convenience, having people follow a formula, Haberhern said.

“I think it’s been really hard for us to really take the next step of actually having it come to real life, and looking at that facility assessment on a regular basis, not just the one time that you put it together, and then putting it in a binder and hiding it someplace,” she said.

Another potential roadblock is reactivity and waiting for someone else to point out an issue rather than proactively creating a remediation plan, she said.

Additionally, as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is adding the prescription of antipsychotic medications as a quality measure, partnerships with providers will require extra time and education efforts, Haberhern said.

A lot of times we see some antipsychotic or psychotropic medications being prescribed to residents in our community that are more palliative care [patients],” she said. “We’re trying to help them to understand the non-pharmacological things that we could do that help to provide the same benefits. [We] can help them to understand how prescribing those medications has an impact on quality measures. We want to provide some education and training to our partners in the industry so that they can come alongside us, understand regulatory shifts so that we can be in lockstep with each other and help support one another.”

Compliance gray areas

Not everything with compliance in skilled nursing is clear. Veno said he would like more clarification on safety, data privacy and quality of care, which all have federal standards.

“The state governments retain significant authority of interpretation,” he said. “It would be nice to see the interpretation have more of a general theme to it rather than [the surveyor’s mood]. I would like to see more consistency when it comes to the state regulation interpreting the federal regs.”

Haberhern agreed, adding that facility inspections can be difficult because of the surveyor’s subjectivity.

“There’s still not a standardized tool,” she said. “Having more detail from CMS as to what to expect would be key … If there’s not a standard process, it leaves it up to our interpretation, but it also leaves it up to the surveyor’s interpretation as well.”

Haberhern also expressed a desire to see additional guidance on the updated quality measures that take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.