Most-Read Skilled Nursing News Stories of 2025

Regulation, reimbursement, and operational pressure dominated Skilled Nursing News’ most-read stories of 2025, reflecting a year marked by uncertainty and rapid change for the sector. From the unraveling of the federal staffing mandate to ongoing Medicare Advantage tensions and looming Medicaid cuts tied to OBBBA, our most-read coverage captured how policy shifts continued to collide with on-the-ground realities for nursing home operators.

SNN readers also gravitated toward in-depth analysis of staffing trends, survey and enforcement activity, and financial stress points. These stories underline the industry’s focus on long-term operational and financial viability amid rising oversight and fragile workforce gains. Legal battles, regulatory reversals, and new data releases shaped much of the conversation, offering clarity in some areas while raising fresh questions in others.

Together, the stories below highlight the issues that mattered most to providers in 2025 and offer insight into the forces that will continue to influence skilled nursing in 2026 and beyond.

1. Skilled Nursing Giant Genesis HealthCare Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest nursing home operators, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10, with a proposed buyer affiliated with existing investor ReGen Healthcare. The story noted how ReGen and its investment partner, Pinta Capital Partners, previously helped Genesis avoid bankruptcy in 2021 through a $100 million infusion and a lease restructuring with Welltower. That financing also covered roughly $8 million per month in legal settlement and defense costs tied to long-standing injury and wrongful death claims.

Since then, ReGen and its affiliates have repeatedly pushed to retain control of Genesis, backing a reorganization plan that would protect controlling investor Joel Landau from legal liability and selecting Landau’s bid for the sale of Genesis assets in an auction. The efforts were halted twice by mid-December after the U.S. Trustee and creditors objected, saying the process favored insiders and undervalued higher bids. In rejecting the latest sale bid, the judge ordered a new, U.S. Trustee-supervised auction to ensure a fairer process. The sale is pending another hearing in January.

Genesis’ Chapter 11 filing came amid heightened scrutiny of private equity’s role in skilled nursing, a theme echoed in Skilled Nursing News coverage over the past four months. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other lawmakers have raised concerns that private equity ownership can exacerbate financial instability, weaken care delivery, and complicate restructurings – concerns now front and center as Genesis seeks court approval to reorganize and sell.

2. ‘No Chance to Correct’: Rise in Sudden CMS Termination Notices Increases Special Focus Facility Closures, Wreaks Havoc

Abrupt termination notices tied to Medicare and Medicaid certification for nursing homes on the Special Focus Facilities (SFF) list increased sharply in early 2025, and were often being issued without warning or an opportunity for facilities to show improvement. These sudden actions led to closures, including that of Missouri’s 143-bed Liberty Health and Wellness and a facility in Topeka, Kansas, while other operators sought private resolutions with regulators. Attorneys familiar with the SFF process told SNN at the time that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) staff turnover and reductions contributed to the surge in terminations. In one case, Vertical Health Services, which had taken over the struggling Liberty facility and was working to stabilize it, turned to litigation to preserve reimbursement and keep the facility operating.

3. CMS Revamps Care Compare to Drop Third-Cycle Nursing Home Inspections, Add Greater Transparency for Chains

CMS announced plans to update its Nursing Home Care Compare tool to improve transparency and accuracy and would post “aggregated” performance data for nursing home chains in a clear, consumer-friendly format beginning on July 30, the agency announced plans to drop the third cycle inspections and display average performance ratings for nursing home chains directly on the site, including overall star rating, health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

While CMS did drop the third cycle in July as planned, it temporarily paused updates to Nursing Home Care Compare while transitioning from the legacy QIES system to the cloud-based iQIES to ensure data accuracy.

The 5-Star Rating System and data refreshes were expected to begin in October. During the pause, facilities must continue publicly displaying their most recent survey results, and inspection records will remain accessible through Freedom of Information Act requests. but then froze the health inspections domain while they transitioned the data from the old system (QIES) to the new system (iQIES). They were supposed to “unfreeze” in October, but then the government shutdown happened so no updates occurred. Then they updated in November and again in December, but there were some bugs in the data to work out.

Since 2022, CMS has released ownership data linking nursing homes by chains and, in June 2023, began sharing performance data for these chains. Planned changes in 2025 are expected to include removing outdated inspection surveys from health ratings, refining the antipsychotic use measure using claims data, and eliminating COVID-19 vaccination metrics from facility profiles. CMS said the updates are intended to better reflect current conditions and help consumers make more informed care decisions.

But while nursing home advocacy groups supported CMS’ bid for transparency in nursing home performance, they recommended “a balanced approach” that took into account not only identifying consistently underperforming facility chains, but addressing the industry’s concerns about the survey and rating system’s flaws. These concerns included inconsistent enforcement across states and regions, and the “outsized impact” of individual surveys on ratings.

4. Investors Sue Nursing Home Giant PACS

PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) executives, including CEO Jason Murray and CFO Derick Apt, faced a securities fraud class action lawsuit alleging they failed to disclose a scheme involving false Medicare claims. The complaint claimed that the misconduct drove company earnings from 2020 to 2023 and involved abusing a Covid-era waiver to improperly access Medicare benefits.

The nursing home giant, which went public in the fall of 2024, spent much of 2025 navigating financial, regulatory and leadership turmoil while working to stabilize operations and restore investor confidence. The company disclosed that it overstated Medicare Part B revenue by more than $60 million, leading to restatements, delayed earnings reports and concerns about potential NYSE delisting. The issues stemmed from an internal audit and a federal billing investigation.

Leadership upheaval followed, including the resignation of the CFO Apt, the exit of the president and forbearance agreements with lenders and landlord Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Despite the setbacks, executives emphasized operational stability and expectations for record revenue.By late 2025, PACS signaled a turnaround, holding its first earnings call in more than a year and highlighting a stronger compliance framework. In December, the company named new chief compliance and human resources officers to reinforce governance and workforce oversight.

5. HHS Repeals Federal Nursing Home Staffing Mandate Provisions

The most contentious of Biden-era compliance reforms – the federal nursing home staffing mandate – was repealed, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)) citing concerns that the rule disproportionately burdened facilities and threatened access to care, particularly in rural communities. Facility assessments, an arguably burdensome provision, remain intact, however. The repeal had been anticipated following White House review.

“Safe, high-quality care is essential, but rigid, one-size-fits-all mandates fail patients,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a Dec. 2 announcement. “This Administration will safeguard access to care by removing federal barriers – not by imposing requirements that limit patient choice.”

The staffing rule unraveled over the course of 2025 amid legal, legislative and regulatory challenges. Early in the year, lawsuits gained momentum despite labor groups backing the rule, and in April a Texas judge struck down key provisions. Courts in Iowa later vacated requirements such as 24/7 RN coverage and minimum staffing hours. While HHS initially appealed adverse rulings, legislative efforts to repeal or pause the mandate advanced in the House but stalled in the Senate. By September, HHS withdrew its legal appeals as CMS moved to formally rescind the rule. In December, HHS finalized the rollback.

6. ‘Bandaids’: House Passes Big Beautiful Bill With Nursing Home-Friendly Provisions Amid Reverberations for Long-Term Care

When President Donald Trump signed into law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), a sweeping reconciliation measure that seemingly offered limited relief for nursing homes while raising broader concerns across long-term care, nursing home advocacy leaders warned of indirect impacts to the sector. The bill contained sector-friendly provisions such as a 10-year delay of the federal staffing mandate and freezing of nursing home provider taxes. However, these measures were deemed as merely “bandaids” by Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO, of LeadingAge, who explained that these failed to offset the bill’s deeper impact.

OBBBA slashed around $1 trillion in health care and food assistance spending but is also projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national deficit by 2034. Smith Sloan argued that the resulting deficit could trigger Medicare provider payment cuts of up to 4% for the next decade. She also warned that states facing “OBBBA-created craters in their budgets” due to reduced federal Medicaid contributions may be forced to make painful trade-offs.

Operators shared the same concerns, sharing that states will no doubt bear the burden and be forced to make tough choices that could be determinmental to nursing homes. As Ron Nunziato of the Health Care Council of Illinois put it to SNN: “There’s a pot of money that comes from the feds to the state for Medicaid [and] the state has to decide.”

7. CMS Proposal Raises Stakes Around 3-Day Stay Rule, Redefining Skilled Nursing Facilities’ Role

Advocacy groups urged CMS to eliminate Medicare’s three-day inpatient stay requirement as the agency moved to phase out its inpatient-only (IPO) hospital procedure list. CMS plans to remove the IPO list over three years beginning in 2026, allowing more procedures to be performed on an outpatient basis. However, LeadingAge warned that without ending the three-day rule, Medicare beneficiaries could lose access to skilled nursing facility (SNF) care following outpatient procedures. The association recommended pairing the IPO phase-out with reform of the outdated coverage requirement and called on CMS to rethink the broader role SNFs can play in improving patient outcomes while controlling Medicare costs.

8.UnitedHealth ‘Secretly Paid’ Nursing Homes, Guardian Reports, as UHG Pushes Back

A May investigation by The Guardian alleged that UnitedHealth Group (Nasdaq: UNH) paid bonuses to nursing homes to reduce hospitalizations, saving millions while potentially endangering patient health through delayed or denied emergency care. The report sparked bipartisan outrage, with lawmakers calling for a federal investigation and senators launching a formal probe into the company’s hospitalization incentive practices. UnitedHealth has pushed back forcefully, including filing a defamation lawsuit against The Guardian. Legal pressure intensified in October when Ballad Health filed a federal lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of systematically denying post-acute care to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

