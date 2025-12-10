MedPAC to Float 4% SNF Rate Cut, Chairman Notes Post-Acute Sector Not Siloed

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) is once again beating the drum for reducing Medicare payment rates for skilled nursing facilities.

Specifically, the commission’s draft recommendation calls for a 4% cut to the Medicare base payment rate to SNFs for fiscal year 2027.

In the commission’s Dec. 5 public meeting, analysts presented on the payment adequacy affecting SNFs. A related presentation discussed trends in fee for service post acute care.

Medicare Payment Advisory Commission Technical Advisor Brian Klein-Qiu and Principal Analyst Carol Carter reviewed data related to beneficiary access, occupancy and utilization. They found the number of SNF rooftops decreased roughly 1% in both 2024 and 2025. Occupancy has recovered to pre-COVID-19 pandemic trends, they reported. Utilization is also back to pre-pandemic levels; however, admissions were down 4% between 2023 and 2024 while the number of days per resident increased 1%.

Carter’s related presentation found there were 14,500 SNFs in 2024, with an average Medicare payment of $20,970 per stay for an average 30.7 days.

In both presentations, the analysts pointed out that gathering quality data is difficult. For SNFs, patient experience data isn’t uniformly collected. When compared to other areas of post-acute care – home health and inpatient rehabilitation facilities specifically – there are overlaps in the types of patients receiving care as well as gaps in the adjusted payment systems.

Stable margins lead to call for decreased rates

MedPAC does not anticipate any barriers to care for beneficiaries if the 4% rate reduction is enacted for FY 2027, the presentation stated.

This is just a draft recommendation at this stage, and Congress is not obligated to act on MedPAC’s recommendations.

The fee-for-service Medicare margin for freestanding SNFs was 24.4% in 2024, according to MedPAC’s analysis. Margins have hovered around 22% since 2021, so this marked a slight increase. MedPAC predicted margins in 2026 would increase to 25%.

There is also continued and varied investor interest in the skilled nursing sector, MedPAC reported, and the margins on all payer types rose 2.1% in 2024.

Not a siloed sector

High margins and fee for service payment incentives may encourage inefficient care delivery, according to the analysis of post-acute care trends and key issues, which focused on SNFs, home health and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs).

The three-day hospitalization requirement prior to nursing home admission is one area the report highlighted, noting that it might compel some people without a qualifying stay to seek care in an IRF rather than a SNF.

The Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) is set to begin in January 2026. The model is aimed at improving care for five high-cost procedures in 188 markets by incentivizing coordinated care across acute and post-acute providers for an episode of care.

The five procedures – lower extremity joint replacement, surgical hip femur fracture treatment, spinal fusion, coronary artery bypass graft and major bowel procedures – typically require some form of post acute care. The model could reveal a lot about how hospitals work with SNFs, rehab facilities and home health companies, and the presentation highlighted monitoring of TEAM as an area for further discussion.

Given the variation in spending across post-acute settings but the overlap in the profile of patients served, a site-neutral payment model has been an appealing concept. But efforts to actually implement such a model have been stymied, and this presentation emphasized that obstacles still remain – a point that commission member R. Tamara Konetzka, Ph.D., made during MedPAC’s Dec. 4 meeting.

“ … The research just isn’t really there to make solid moves towards site-neutral payment,” she said. “ … The gap in the research is that there is so much sort of unmeasured selection into who goes to these different sites that we just have a lot of uncertainty about the value for a particular patient.”

Amid the commission’s moves to recommend payment rate updates, the presentation on post-acute care issues provides valuable context, MedPAC Chair Michael E. Chernew, Ph.D., said at the public meeting.

“We’re about to go to a bunch of update recommendations where inherently we treat each thing as somewhat siloed, and this is going to attempt to acknowledge that although the update fee schedules are a bit siloed, the sector is not,” he said.