KFF Analyzes a Decade of Nursing Home Staffing and Deficiency Data, Sees OBBBA Complicating Matters

The United States’ nearly 15,000 nursing homes could see big changes to reimbursement in 2026 due to the reconciliation law, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

This is according to a KFF Health News analysis, which recently dove into the implications and broke down nursing home characteristics. The analysis covers 10 years of data ending in July 2025 and is drawn from Nursing Home Compare and CASPER (Certification and Survey Provider Enhanced Reports).

OBBBA impacts

Changes to Medicaid entailed in the reconciliation law may impact payments and may result in fewer people having Medicaid coverage in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Medicaid paid for 44% of long-term institutional care in 2023, according to the report and 63% of nursing home residents use Medicaid as their primary payor.

The OBBBA is expected to reduce federal Medicaid spending by more than $9 billion through 2035. The spending cuts will leave states with difficult choices about how to respond to reduced federal support, the authors said. These options could range from reducing payment rates or restricting eligibility.

On the matter of eligibility, the reconciliation law delayed the implementation of Medicare Savings Program (MSP) rule and the Eligibility and Enrollment (E&E) rule, two Biden-era rules that would have increased Medicaid enrollment, especially among dual-eligible seniors. The rules are delayed until 2034.

Nursing home staffing and deficiencies

The Trump Administration recently rescinded another Biden-era rule – the nursing home staffing mandate – in its entirety. The authors examined staffing data from nursing homes and found that staffing levels have slightly increased from 2022, but the average nursing hours residents received has decreased by 7% since 2015. In 2025, residents received an average of 3.85 hours of nursing care per day, including .87 hours of care from a licensed practical nurse, .68 hours of registered nurse care and 2.3 hours of certified nursing aide care. In 2015, residents received an average of 4.13 hours of nursing care.

However, while the Trump Administration has rescinded the staffing rule, the OBBBA has added additional pressure. Enhanced immigration enforcement actions, which the law provided funding for, have raised questions about workforce shortages. Immigrants made up 21% of workers in skilled nursing facilities in 2023, according to the report.

States can finance the non-federal share of Medicaid spending through provider taxes. The reconciliation law prohibits states from enacting new provider taxes or increasing existing ones specifically on nursing homes. Another KFF Health News report found Colorado, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oklahoma had plans to increase provider taxes on nursing homes in 2026.

In July 2025, there were 14,742 certified nursing homes in the U.S., which is represents a 6% decrease over a decade.

There are roughly 1.24 million residents living in nursing facilities today. Between 2015 and 2012, the number of residents decreased 9%, with the largest decrease happening during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The number reflects a 12.7% increase since 2021. The authors also noted a steady decline in residency between 2015 and 2020, from 1.37 million to 1.32 million.

The authors examined the share of nursing facilities with a serious deficiency in a survey cycle. On average, nursing facilities received 9.5 deficiencies of any type throughout a survey cycle, up 40% from 2015, and 27% of facilities receive deficiencies for actual harm or jeopardy. The average number of deficiencies and the amount of facilities with serious deficiencies has increased over the last decade, the authors found.

Nursing home ownership

In 2025, 73% of nursing homes were for profit, 20% nonprofit and 7% government owned. The report found this distribution has remained relatively stable over the last decade, but there has been increased scrutiny into for-profit owners due to private equity involvement. The Government Accountability Office estimated 5% of nursing homes are owned by private equity firms in 2022.

A Biden-era final rule required nursing homes enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid to disclose certain ownership characteristics, including any person or entity that owns 5% or more of the total value of the property. The rule also requires facilities to disclose if any owning or managing entities are a private equity company or real estate investment trust (REIT).

The report authors looked at self-reported data, which facilities began submitting in early 2024, and concluded it may be incomplete. There are fewer than 100 facilities reporting private equity ownership and just over 300 reporting REIT ownership. The authors cited a study from Health Affairs Scholar, which estimates these counts to be much higher.