JAMA Study: Air Conditioning Tied to Lower Nursing Home Deaths During Extreme Heat

Nursing home residents in facilities without air conditioned rooms faced higher odds of death on extreme heat days, while nursing homes with AC did not see a statistically significant increase – suggesting AC can be protective during heat events.

This is according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers analyzed more than 73,000 resident deaths in 615 Ontario nursing homes during warm months from June to September from 2010 to 2023. The case-crossover design compared each resident’s heat exposure on the “case day” to a self-matched control day.

Extreme heat was defined locally as days at or above the 90th percentile of the heat index for a given nursing home location.

On extreme heat days, 13.8% of deaths occurred in homes without air conditioning compared to 12.1% in homes with AC, according to the study.

This means that the odds of mortality were significantly higher during extreme heat events in homes without AC but not in homes with AC, the study concluded.

The authors also noted that analysis of patient condition after the air cools suggests the heat effects persisted for three days after initial exposure.

Heat waves in both the United States and Canada are increasing in frequency and duration, nearly doubling since the 1980s, the report noted.

“In the US, heat-related deaths increased 117% from 1999 to 2023, and older adults accounted for 39% of heat-related deaths. Numerous factors contribute to heightened risk among older adults, including age-related physiological changes, use of certain prescription medications, and increased prevalence of chronic disease, functional impairment, and social isolation,” according to the study.

In the United States, nursing homes certified after Oct. 1, 1990 have to maintain a certain indoor temperature. According to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), 46.7% of active nursing homes were certified before this date.

Ontario announced an in-room AC requirement in July 2020, with the mandate taking effect in June 2022. Prior to that time, nursing homes had to provide an AC cooled area per every 40 residents. By May 2023, 99.5% of homes reportedly had AC installed at a public cost of CAD$200 million.

The authors wrote that “Ontario’s AC mandate was associated with 33 fewer nursing home resident deaths” on extreme heat days in homes that installed AC after the mandate.