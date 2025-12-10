GUIDE Unworkable for Some SNF and Home Health Providers, CMS Open to Fixes

The GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) model is proving difficult to implement for some providers who initially were excited about it, with one large nursing home provider already exiting the program.

An official with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said that lessons learned from early experiences in the program will inform changes.

“CMS remains committed to working with all types of health care organizations to refine the GUIDE Model based on real-world implementation experience,” CMS Press Officer Christine Mahoney told Skilled Nursing News.

GUIDE officially launched in July 2024 and is slated to run through 2032. The model provides wraparound services for those caring for dementia patients – respite care in a nursing home is considered a service under GUIDE, along with home and community-based services like Meals on Wheels.

ArchCare – one of the top 10 largest nonprofit nursing home providers in the country, with locations throughout New York City – implemented the program in July 2025, enrolling participants immediately. However, the organization has since exited the program, Chief Medical Officer Taimur Mirza, M.D., said during a recent webinar hosted by Skilled Nursing News and other WTWH publications.

“When CMS released the final [program] requirements, they didn’t match the financial structure,” he said. “GUIDE requires constant availability, dedicated care navigators, structured caregiver education and 24-hour support … Those requirements demand significant staffing and training.”

The staffing issue, with continued workforce shortage in New York and elsewhere, made the program difficult to scale.

“With the staffing shortages, building new parallel care teams would really weaken our existing system,” Mirza said.

Mirza highlighted that payment under the program is the same across the country, not taking into account higher costs in areas like New York City.

Furthermore, ArchCare is active in the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) program, through its ArchCare Senior Life offering. PACE and GUIDE offer similar programs and supports for people living with dementia, Mirza said.

“There would be some confusion and overlap, and that would be troubling for our participants within either program,” he explained.

CMS’ Mahoney addressed some of these issues in her statement to SNN.

“The GUIDE Model’s payment methodology was designed to support sustainable dementia care programs through monthly dementia care management payment (DCMP) payments and additional respite service payments,” she stated. “CMS understands that organizations may need to invest in workforce development and care coordination infrastructure. The model includes provisions for partner organizations to help GUIDE Participants meet care delivery requirements, which can help address workforce challenges by allowing collaboration with existing community-based providers.”

Mirza does see GUIDE’s value.

“It’s a very well intentioned program. It really is trying to solve some real problems out there,” he said. “But the issue wasn’t with the intentions of it. I think it’s the feasibility of sustaining a program without disrupting our current services. So our decision was to just stick with what we have and improve it, and then not participate with GUIDE any longer.”

Skelly Wingard echoed this point. Wingard is CEO of By the Bay Health, a subsidiary of UCSF Health that provides hospice, palliative care, home based care and grief support around the San Francisco Bay Area and surrounding counties,

“The financial modeling, it didn’t math out, and especially the competing priorities,” she said of GUIDE. “I feel like [given] our community partnerships with PACE programs, it felt a little bit messy and not defined, and so made it really tough for us to feel like we were going to be successful.”

By the Bay Health can add value to programs such as GUIDE, but Wingard said the kinks need to be worked out before the organization signs on. Still, she is optimistic overall about the program helping provide better care for older adults with dementia.

Mahoney said GUIDE excludes PACE enrollees and seeks to “ensure patients receive coordinated care from a single program rather than potentially duplicative services from multiple programs.”

New Jersey-based Juniper Communities is partnering with another organization to provide GUIDE services to residents, Juniper Founder and CEO Lynne Katzmann said during the webinar. Juniper operates 28 senior living communities in five states.

“For us, it’s not doing something new, but extending what we do with some additional services, better assessments, better specialty care,” Katzmann said. “So, I think GUIDE may work better within existing communities that do a lot of the coordination already. I think once you have to go out into the community, I think it is very difficult to add the staff necessary to make those services viable.”

CMS is gathering stakeholder feedback and implementing that feedback into the model as it runs, Mahoney said.