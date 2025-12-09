From Real-Time Alerts to Big-Picture Decisions: How AI Is Helping Nursing Homes With Reimbursement Shifts

Artificial intelligence and technology are making a difference for skilled nursing operators as they navigate a changing payer landscape.

This comes amid the Trump Administration’s greater focus on managed Medicare and the anticipated impact from recent legislative changes.

For providers with facilities in multiple states, having technology that can highlight the differences in Medicaid models is imperative, Shawna Rainey, SVP of Clinical Reimbursement at Ignite Medical Resorts, told Skilled Nursing News. Ignite operates 28 locations across six states.

“Just in the states that we operate in there are different case mix index (CMI) weights, from Missouri to Kansas, and so that makes it difficult for an apples to apples comparison,” Rainey said. “In some states you’re able to use your Medicaid pending cases as part of your average CMI, and in some states you are not. There is a vast array of different variations of the model.”

Rainey highlighted how Texas created its own Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) for long-term care (PDPM LTC). The state based the model off federal regulations, but added additional regulations for Medicaid reimbursement.

“Being able to keep your head around that when you are overseeing multiple states can be difficult,” she said. “Having the technology that has those payer roles built in, that is giving you reimbursement alerts in real time that are only specific to that state [is crucial].”

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), ArchCare is gearing up to use the technology to help navigate PDPM more effectively, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Taimur Mira.

“We want to start using predictive models that estimate each resident’s PDPM classification within the first two or three days of admission,” Mirza told SNN. “So early on, we’re aligned between documentation, the clinical plan, and billing.”

Assisting ‘big-picture’ decision making

AI also comes in handy for estimating staffing hours per day, Mirza said, allowing the company to integrate the payroll data within the EMR. More importantly, they can spot potential staffing shortfalls before an acuity area needs additional staffing.

The company is also building out a reimbursement dashboard, Mirza said.

“[It] will connect the clinical quality with the length of stay and the revenue performance,” he explained. “It will project how current outcomes, like infection rates, readmissions, will influence the next quarter’s incentive payment. This will give administrators and our clinicians a clear financial view of quality metrics.”

Mirza said the key advantage of AI is the ability to create a shared data set, which allows for accelerated decision making.

At Ignite, a lot of the tools Ignite uses are complements to the human caregivers. After all, AI can’t replace what skilled nursing providers do every day, Rainey said, adding that real time alerts and finding interim payment opportunities is crucial in the changing reimbursement world.

“Identifying those changes quicker and acting on them quicker is very key into staying successful in the reimbursement world,” she said.

AI and data analytics allow providers to look at the big picture for their organization and spot trends that might require additional attention.

“Perhaps that person has [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease], but they do not have shortness of air while lying flat,” she said. “That one missed opportunity there isn’t going to stick out. Whereas, if you’re looking at the big picture, and you’re saying, oh my gosh, 85% of my COPD [patients] do not have shortness of air while lying flat … it’s definitely a focus area.”

AI tools can help determine whether or not a deeper dive into such health episodes are warranted on a facility level.

“Do we need to put in some assessments or do some staff education? I’d put a focus respiratory eval around these people and then the ‘why’ behind it,” Rainey said.

These days, every organization will have people who drill into the data, the “busy bees,” as Rainey calls them, and technology can help them look into all the payment components. These might include what percentage of claims are billing at the base level. Technology can spot areas that staff may have missed.

“We get a payment for every category, regardless of active participation and therapy, or maybe there’s nothing driving this speech component,” she said. “So what is our capture distribution of that, the base component of speech? Are we not capturing cognitive deficits? Are we not capturing speech comorbidities? … It’s giving us a nice scrub before we submit the MDS to CMS.”

Currently, Ignite is trialing software to help with quality measure management, Rainey said. Instead of reacting after a quality measure is triggered, real-time alerts let staff address issues before the MDS is submitted, helping prevent unwanted triggers, she said.

“Traditionally, it’s been a backwards approach, where we’re waiting for that person to trigger in the numerator for that quality measure,” she said. “[With AI] giving us those alerts in real time – ‘Hey, your MDS isn’t done yet, so you might want to look at this before the MDS is due’ – you could potentially remove that from being an unwanted trigger for you.”

Budget forecasts

Like ArchCare, Ignite is using technology in forecasting. The company is using AI to budget before it receives the resident rate calculation sheet from the state, she said.

Rainey advised providers to test new AI systems carefully, since the system may be cueing into words that aren’t relevant to the case, which might allow a facility a higher claim, but will come with headaches down the road.

“There’s still that administrative burden to make sure it’s compliant and meeting REI requirements,” she said. “Sometimes it can pick up language on an imaging, such as a chest X-ray, but that person doesn’t have any respiratory illness. We wouldn’t be doing any sort of intervention or focused assessment in that area.”

Rainey said she doesn’t like AI for ICD 10 coding. Rather, Ignite uses technology to scour chart reports for things actually impacting the plan of care.

“Compliance is at the forefront for us,” she said.