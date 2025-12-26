Explosions At Saber-Affiliated Nursing Home Kills Two People, Injures 20 as Investigation Continues

Two powerful explosions at Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Pennsylvania killed two on Tuesday, injured 20 others, and partially collapsed a building.

An immigrant nurse, Muthoni Nduthu, 52, and a female nursing home resident were killed.

The explosion occurred shortly after utility crews responded to reports of a gas odor. A second explosion happened while emergency responders were evacuating residents and conducting rescues amid flames and smoke, according to reports from the Magnolia Banner News and New York Times.

Saber Healthcare Group became affiliated with the 120-bed nursing home just 23 days prior to the incident, Zach Shamberg, chief of government affairs for Saber, told Skilled Nursing News.

“At this time, we do not know the full extent of the damage, but we continue to work with emergency response personnel, firefighters, state and local officials and members of our team to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff, residents and the community,” said Shamberg.

Bristol staff promptly reported a gas smell to electric and natural gas utility company PECO, Shamberg said, and PECO personnel were on site investigating the matter prior to the explosions. Authorities were investigating a possible gas leak and said the cause wasn’t yet confirmed, Banner News reported.

The local gas utility shut off services, stating that it was unclear whether equipment or natural gas was involved. Many residents were moved to nearby hospitals and other nursing homes, including Saber-affiliated facilities, as dogs and sonar equipment were rushed to the scene on the day of the explosions.

“Throughout the afternoon and this evening, we have been incredibly grateful for the support of our first responders and the larger Bristol community for taking immediate action and working to mitigate the damage,” Shamberg said.

As of Wednesday, 19 people injured from the explosions remained hospitalized, with one being in critical condition. Officials said no one was still missing in the rubble, but marveled that the toll had not been worse considering that people were trapped in elevator shafts, stairwells and a collapsed basement, the Times reported.

Heavy machines started excavating sections of collapsed walls and roofs, which will aid investigators in determining the cause of the blasts.