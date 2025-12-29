AI Voice Companion Shows Promise in Reducing Depression, Anxiety in Nursing Home Residents

Significant reductions in depressive and anxiety symptoms were seen among nursing home residents who interacted with an AI-driven, voice-based telephone companion. This was especially true among residents whose anxiety and depression baseline was higher than the average resident.

The companion, Meela, was designed to reduce loneliness, depression and anxiety among older adults in post-acute and long-term care settings, according to a feasibility study published in the Journal of the Post-Acute and Long-Term Medical Association (JAMDA).

Twenty-eight residents enrolled, and 23 completed a four-week intervention that involved scheduled, on-demand phone conversations with the AI system. There was no internet required and no screens or new devices needed.

“During each call, Meela used speech recognition to transcribe participants’ responses, processed them using a conversational language model and delivered replies via synthesized voice,” researchers said in the study. “Conversations followed a structure—greetings, check-in questions, and open-ended prompts.”

Certain details were retained from previous conversations, like personal interests or frequently mentioned family members; these details could be referenced in future calls. Participants were selected if they could hear, speak intelligibly, operate a telephone and hold a conversation, while also understanding they were interacting with an AI system and providing their informed consent.

Structured, personalized conversations were conducted on the phone with outcomes measured using the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scales, which monitor depression and anxiety, respectively.

Residents who scored a 9 out of 10 on the depression scale – generally someone with moderate to severe depression – saw an average reduction of 5.7 points after the four-week intervention. Anxiety scores decreased by a median of 2.3 points overall.

“The system was designed with older adults in mind, requiring no digital literacy or specialized equipment,” researchers wrote. “Its use of familiar infrastructure, combined with a self-directed call model and minimal staff involvement, makes it feasible for implementation across skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living environments.”

While loneliness and mental health challenges are common among nursing homes and assisted living facilities, operators struggle to scale existing psychosocial interventions and maintain engagement between staff and residents.

Findings suggest that AI-driven voice companions are feasible and could offer a scalable, low-barrier option to emotional support in nursing homes, but larger controlled trials are needed to confirm effectiveness and generalizability, researchers found.

The feasibility study was limited by a small sample size, lack of a control group and short follow-up, they noted.

