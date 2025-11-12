WTWH Healthcare Announces the Winners of the 2025 Prism Awards

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Prism Awards. This program honors individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary achievements in the areas of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB), Environmental Sustainability & Social Stewardship.

“The Prism Awards are all about recognizing people and organizations who are making a real difference,” said Tim Mullaney, VP and editorial director, WTWH Healthcare. “This year’s winners are leading with heart — creating workplaces and communities that are more inclusive, sustainable and connected. We’re honored to award their achievements and celebrate them with the broader health care community.”

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Champion Award honors individuals who have championed DEIB in ways that have resulted in demonstrable progress within their companies and/or their industry. Below are this year’s winners:

Cleopatra Lightfoot-Booker, Chief Clinical Officer, Forge Health (Behavioral Health)

Constance Dogan, Vice President of Environmental Services & Diversity Officer, Waverly Heights (Senior Housing & Senior Living)

Muziet Shata, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Help at Home (Home Health & Home Care)

The Green Guardian Award recognizes companies that have made significant achievements in environmental sustainability. Below are this year’s winners:

New Day Healthcare (Home Health & Home Care)

RoseVilla Senior Living (Senior Housing & Senior Living)

Waverly Heights (Senior Housing & Senior Living)

The Social Stewardship Award acknowledges companies that have made significant achievements in social responsibility initiatives related to community engagement, such as involvement in philanthropic efforts or contributions made to the community through programs, partnerships and outreach. Below are this year’s winners:

Executive Home Care (Home Health & Home Care)

Greater Essex Counseling Services (Behavioral Health)

Maxim Healthcare (Home Health & Home Care)

Signature HealthCARE (Skilled Nursing)

The Estates at Carpenters (Senior Housing & Senior Living)

TheKey (Home Health & Home Care)

Vicar’s Landing Senior Services (Senior Housing & Senior Living)

WTWH Healthcare congratulates all of these deserving individuals and organizations on being named the winners of the 2025 Prism Awards. For more information about the Prism Awards, visit https://events.wtwhmedia.com/2025-prism-awards/.