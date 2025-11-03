This article is sponsored by Profility. In this Voices interview, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Katelyn Caselli, Vice President of Customer Operations & Growth at Profility, about how skilled nursing providers can cut through data overload and make smarter, faster decisions in today’s high-stakes environment. With persistent staffing shortages, rising acuity, and mounting managed care pressures, operators can’t afford to guess at level-of-care decisions or get buried in payer portals and EMRs. Caselli shares how Profility’s physician-supported AI—built to elevate staff, not replace them—is helping SNFs, hospitals, and home health agencies navigate real-time admissions, reduce manual workload, and improve both clinical and financial outcomes by turning fragmented data into confident, intelligent action.
Skilled Nursing News: What life and career experiences most shape your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Katelyn Caselli: My first job in healthcare was as a rehab tech and that experience set the foundation for everything that followed. It led me to occupational therapy, then to psychology, and eventually to healthcare administration, where I helped launch skilled nursing facilities from the ground up. I learned that post-acute care’s greatest challenge isn’t dedication – it’s the absence of clear, actionable insight.
When I joined Profility two and a half years ago, it didn’t feel like a career move, it felt like a mission. We’re solving the very problems I once fought through daily. What drives me now is helping operators access trustworthy insights that reduce friction, prevent denials, and improve patient outcomes.
The hardest part isn’t proving our results, it’s getting our story heard in a crowded field of vendors claiming to do what we do. But with Profility’s responsible AI, built on a defined clinical dataset and continuously trained by physicians, we’re delivering something truly different. I’m proud to be part of a team bringing clarity and confidence to post-acute care and redefining what’s possible for operators everywhere.
What does “responsible AI” mean for healthcare, and why is that important right now?
Responsible AI means delivering only the most clinically verified, relevant information at the right time—rather than flooding providers with every possible data point. Clinicians today are drowning in data. Profility’s platform uses a defined, physician-curated data set built solely from clinical and operational records. We deliberately exclude any external or unverified data sources, ensuring that every insight comes from trusted, compliant, and auditable inputs.
Our AI is continuously refined and trained by a team of practicing physicians, ensuring that its outputs remain clinically sound, context-aware, and aligned with real-world care decisions. Every recommendation is supported by a full medical chart audit trail, allowing teams to act decisively without second-guessing.
By combining medical oversight with transparent AI logic, we reduce cognitive load, preserve compliance, and empower teams to focus on patient care instead of data noise.
What makes Profility’s approach unique in the crowded healthcare tech market?
Profility’s analytics extend far beyond traditional Medicare claims. We’re payer-agnostic and patient-inclusive—analyzing data across all payers and all referral types, not just accepted or admitted patients. This delivers a true, 360° perspective on referral behavior, market performance, and opportunity.
When it comes to managed care, speed and precision are critical. What if you could cut authorization time from hours to minutes and identify denials before they occur? Profility’s instant contract intelligence gives operators confidence to make level-of-care decisions immediately, protecting margins and reducing financial risk.
Our analytics combine immediate precision with retrospective insight, processing over 100 clinical, behavioral, and administrative data points per referral and layering that with national datasets and predictive modeling. This allows providers to see what’s happening now—and anticipate what’s likely to happen next.
What truly sets us apart is our collaborative model. We don’t just deliver data—we partner with providers through ongoing strategy sessions that examine referral patterns, payer mix, denials, and performance trends. This creates a shared foundation for interoperability and alignment across referral and payer partners, allowing clients to act strategically, not reactively.
How does Profility help providers improve workflow efficiency and reduce burnout?
With ongoing staffing constraints, every minute truly counts. Profility is purpose-built to supplement—not replace—staff by automating the manual, time-consuming tasks that slow teams down. Our platform streamlines insurance verification with over 94% accuracy, accelerates referral decisions by up to 50%, and delivers “referral-ready” intelligence that eliminates unnecessary back-and-forth between hospitals, SNFs, and payers. Engineered for versatility, Profility unites the entire post-acute spectrum—from hospital to home—within a single, intelligent command center, giving teams real-time visibility across multiple systems and care settings. By simplifying workflows and delivering clinically validated insights upfront, Profility empowers admissions teams, clinicians, and case managers to focus on what matters most—building relationships and coordinating care where human expertise makes the greatest impact.
Many providers are hesitant about AI adoption. How do you help them navigate that change?
AI adoption hesitancy is understandable. Providers worry about replacing staff, disrupting workflows, or trusting technology with critical decisions. Profility’s approach is grounded in partnership and education.
We work closely with leadership and frontline teams to show how AI supports—rather than replaces—clinical judgment, compliance, and reimbursement accuracy. Our solution acts as a supportive layer, helping staff make faster, more confident decisions while maintaining human oversight.
Hundreds of facilities have successfully adopted Profility by seeing measurable ROI: reduced avoidable hospitalizations, accelerated admissions, fewer denials, and stronger financial predictability. When teams understand how clinically trained AI enhances their work, resistance turns into trust.
What’s next for Profility and the future of data-driven care transitions?
The future lies in intelligent interoperability—building a seamless connection between providers, payers, and referral partners. Profility is expanding its capabilities across pre-authorization, concurrent authorization, behavioral health integration, and synchronous market analytics to create a unified, trusted source of truth for care teams.
What excites us most is how we can now help operators visualize their market position dynamically—seeing patterns as they unfold, not just after the fact. By blending live referral signals with benchmarked historical context, leaders can make informed, forward-looking decisions that strengthen partnerships and improve patient flow.
Ultimately, our vision is simple: use data not just to inform care transitions, but to shape strategy, empower teams, and make AI adoption in healthcare something providers
In 2026, the post-acute care industry will be defined by…
In 2026, the post-acute care landscape will be defined by how well we connect data, teams, and decisions. The era of disconnected systems and reactive management is ending. The future belongs to those who embrace interoperable, payer-agnostic intelligence turning live referral data, managed care workflows, and retrospective benchmarks into a single source of truth.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Profility is a trusted leader in AI-powered care transitions and referral optimization, with a physician-developed, clinically supported platform designed to improve outcomes, streamline intake, and drive value-based care across post-acute and home health settings.
Ready to see how Profility can help you turn data overload into actionable intelligence, and elevate your staff’s ability to focus on high-value work? Learn more at www.profility.com or connect with our team to schedule a strategy session.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].