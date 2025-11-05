Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Melissa Smuin, Social Services and IDT Resource, Sunstone Healthcare

Melissa Smuin, Social Services and IDT Resource at Sunstone Healthcare, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner by Skilled Nursing News.
The Memory Care Innovation Awards program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing. To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual must be nominated by their peers. The candidate should be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, serving as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Smuin sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share her journey caring for patients and residents with cognitive care needs, her thoughts on the future of cognitive care in skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and view this year’s winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
SNN: How long have you been a part of the skilled nursing industry?
Smuin: Since 2003, which feels unreal!
SNN: What drew you to caring for patients/residents with cognitive care needs?
Smuin: I lived a few blocks from a skilled nursing facility and felt drawn to volunteer. Starting as a volunteer, the company offered to hire me, paid for my training as a CNA, TRT, and offered additional training in transportation, dietary, and RNA, staff coordinating, and eventually admissions, marketing and then social services. I was hooked.
What also drew me to caring for people with cognitive care needs was helping a resident feel seen as a whole person, celebrating their accomplishments, and helping staff learn to love their residents beyond who they see in this very moment. It’s about seeing beyond a disease, and seeing the person within.
SNN: If you could change one thing about cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be?
Smuin: If I could make changes, they would be:
- More access to safe outdoor access
- Community events outside of the facility
- A stronger push for meaningful, therapeutic activity programming
I also want to see a continued push for true patient-centered care, such as providing space for their culture, gender, and orientation. The goal is to allow that person to be celebrated, feel safe and seen.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will most impact your ability to provide cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry in the next five years?
Smuin: Ongoing research on non-pharmacological interventions. What I mean by that is finding new creative interventions to help with mood, falls, behaviors, psychotropic, sleep hygiene and more.
SNN: If you could describe cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry in one word, what would it be and why?
Smuin: Adaptive.
Seeing the development of person-centered care in facilities has truly evolved over the years. The focus on facilities being more home-like has helped staff understand their deeper reason for why we work in this industry and helped residents and families adapt to their ongoing changes in life. We’re helping people find their home, not just a facility.
SNN: What’s been the biggest lesson you have learned throughout your career?
Smuin: A behavior is an unmet need. When a behavior is occurring, finding the unmet need will help more than any other intervention. When staff understands this, they feel more equipped to meet the individual’s needs in a personalized way.
SNN: If you could give yourself advice on the first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Smuin: Every voice matters – no matter your position. We need the perspective of every caregiver in the facility to meet the resident’s needs.
From family and friends, volunteers, the IDT, etc., each voice has a different perspective of the individual and their needs. I’d remind myself to bring my whole self to work with my viewpoints because they add another piece to the puzzle that the resident’s caregiver needs.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities should all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Smuin: Compassion, vision, passionate about learning.
Don’t be afraid to cry, laugh, and celebrate. Most important, to quote the great Ted Lasso (who quoted Walt Whitman), “Be curious, not judgmental.”