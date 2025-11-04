Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Kelly Hutchins, Quality Assurance & Education Director, Cherokee County Health & Rehabilitation Center

Kelly Hutchins, Quality Assurance & Education Director at Cherokee County Health & Rehabilitation Center, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner by Skilled Nursing News.
The Memory Care Innovation Awards program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing. To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual must be nominated by their peers. The candidate should be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, serving as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Hutchins sat down with Skilled Nursing News to share her journey caring for patients and residents with cognitive care needs, her thoughts on the future of cognitive care in skilled nursing, and much more. To learn more about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and view this year’s winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
SNN: How long have you been a part of the skilled nursing industry?
Hutchins: I have over 18 years of experience in the skilled nursing industry, including 2 years as a certified nursing assistant and more than 16 years as a nurse.
SNN: What drew you to caring for patients/residents with cognitive care needs?
Hutchins: Early in my career, I was drawn to caring for patients and residents with cognitive care needs because of the unique challenges and rewards this population presents. Supporting individuals with conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s requires patience, empathy, and a deep understanding of their experiences.
I find it incredibly fulfilling to build trust and meaningful connections with residents who may have difficulty expressing themselves. Helping them maintain dignity, comfort, and quality of life, while also supporting their families, has become a central passion in my nursing career.
SNN: If you could change one thing about cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be?
Hutchins: If I could change one thing about cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry, I would increase access to specialized training and ongoing education for all staff members.
Cognitive care requires an in-depth understanding of how to support residents with dementia and similar conditions. By equipping every caregiver with the latest knowledge, techniques, and communication strategies, we can provide more compassionate, individualized care and improve the quality of life for residents and their families.
SNN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will most impact your ability to provide cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry in the next five years?
Hutchins: If I had a crystal ball, I believe the greatest impact on my ability to provide cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry over the next five years will come from advancements in technology and innovative care approaches. Tools, such as electronic health records, personalized care planning software, and assistive devices can enhance communication, tracking, and engagement for residents with cognitive needs.
Additionally, emerging research on dementia care, new therapies, and ongoing staff education will continue to shape best practices, ultimately allowing us to deliver more effective, compassionate, and individualized support.
SNN: If you could describe cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry in one word, what would it be and why?
Hutchins: If I had to describe cognitive care in the skilled nursing industry in one word, I would choose “compassion.”
Effective cognitive care requires understanding, patience, and genuine empathy for residents and their families. It is about seeing each individual beyond their diagnosis and providing support that honors their dignity and unique story. Compassion is at the heart of every interaction and intervention in cognitive care.
SNN: What’s been the biggest lesson you have learned throughout your career?
Hutchins: The biggest lesson I have learned throughout my career is the importance of adaptability and empathy.
Every resident’s needs and experiences are unique, especially in cognitive care. Being open to new approaches, listening closely, and showing genuine understanding have allowed me to provide better care and build meaningful relationships. Flexibility and compassion are essential not only for residents but also for supporting their families and collaborating with colleagues in a constantly evolving healthcare environment.
SNN: If you could give yourself advice on the first day in the skilled nursing industry, what would it be and why?
Hutchins: If I could give myself advice on my first day in the skilled nursing industry, I would say, “Be patient with yourself and others.”
The learning curve in this field is steep, and every day will bring new challenges and rewards. Take time to build genuine relationships with residents, families, and colleagues. Remember that small acts of kindness can make a big difference, and don’t be afraid to ask questions or seek support. Growth comes from experience, and your compassion will be your greatest asset throughout your journey.
SNN: In your opinion, what qualities should all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Hutchins: In my opinion, all Memory Care Innovation Award winners should possess compassion, creativity, and a commitment to continuous improvement.
Compassion ensures that care is always centered on each resident’s unique needs. Creativity allows for the development of new approaches and solutions to the challenges faced in memory care. A commitment to continuous improvement demonstrates a dedication to learning, adapting, and advancing the quality of care. These qualities not only benefit residents but also inspire teams and elevate the entire field of memory care.