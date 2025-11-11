eCapital Funds $52 Million Senior Secured Revolving Line of Credit to Support Multi-Hospital Operator in Southern California

MIAMI, November 10, 2025— eCapital Corp. (“eCapital”), a tech-enabled specialty finance provider serving small and midsize businesses across North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the funding of a $52 million senior secured accounts receivable revolving line of credit (RLOC) to support a multi-hospital operator in Southern California. The facility provides significant working capital flexibility to strengthen liquidity and support ongoing operations.
“As hospitals navigate tightening margins and increasing financial pressure, they need a financial partner who can move decisively,” said Steven Silver, Head of Sales, Asset-based Lending at eCapital. “This transaction demonstrates our ability to deliver large, complex financing solutions that meet the needs of healthcare operators in any market. Our depth of industry knowledge and national reach position us to support clients through every stage of their growth.”
The facility enhances the operator’s liquidity and provides consistent access to working capital amid a shifting financial landscape. While California remains one of the most dynamic and closely watched healthcare markets in the country, similar pressures are being felt across the United States, where hospitals continue to balance rising labor costs, payer reform, and increased demand for services.
This transaction is part of eCapital’s robust healthcare finance portfolio, which includes recent facilities for hospitals, skilled nursing, senior living operators, hospice, and palliative care providers across the U.S and Canada. Leveraging deep sector expertise, technology-enabled underwriting, and collateral monitoring, eCapital continues to deliver tailored, high-value solutions that help healthcare operators navigate change and sustain growth.
Representatives from eCapital’s Healthcare team will be attending the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) 81st Annual Convention in Los Angeles, November 11–13, 2025.
About eCapital Corp
eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. By leveraging a team of over 850 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as healthcare receivables financing, asset-based lending, payroll funding, supply chain financing, and accounts receivable financing, eCapital ensures that businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Healthcare, ABL, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Factoring, and Transportation strategies, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions to more than 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.