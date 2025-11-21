CMS Advised to Revise, Remove or Retire Antipsychotic Medication Quality Measure

Older adults with dementia who may benefit from antipsychotic medications are being harmed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Long-Stay Antipsychotic Medication quality measure.

This is according to a new white paper from the Alliance for Aging Research and Project PAUSE, which stands for Psychoactive Appropriate Use for Safety and Effectiveness.

The white paper explores how the Long-Stay Antipsychotic Medication Quality Measure shapes the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer’s and related dementias and examines the challenges of supporting skilled nursing residents with the condition.

Its key findings suggest that the Long-Stay Antipsychotic Medication Quality Measure fails to distinguish between clinically appropriate and inappropriate use of antipsychotic medications and may have increased inappropriate prescriptions of other psychotropics – such as anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and opioids – as substitutes for antipsychotics.

Moreover, the paper suggests that the measure does not reflect current clinical guidelines and incorporates inaccurate diagnosis coding and insufficient exclusion criteria.

“The measure’s use in the Nursing Home Care Compare Five-Star Quality Rating System lacks critical context for patients, families, and caregivers,” the white paper also states.

According to the paper’s executive summary, the vast majority of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are older adults, and many reside in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) where they can receive specialized care. More than 3 million SNF residents are currently diagnosed with some form of dementia, representing approximately 48% of all SNF residents nationwide.

“We all share a mission to protect nursing home residents and all older adults from any potential medication risks,” said Chad Worz, chief executive at ASCP, a partnering convener for Project PAUSE in a press release. “However, the current CMS long-stay antipsychotic quality measure inadvertently misaligns risk-benefit and interferes in clinical care decision making between patients and their medical team. Clinicians should be able to prescribe FDA-approved treatments for residents living with neuropsychiatric symptoms and other serious mental health conditions, when they need them, to enhance their safety, quality of life, and dignity.”

Cognitive decline is the primary symptom of dementia, but 97% of Alzheimer’s patients and nearly half of patients with other dementias experience neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPS) – —including agitation, aggression, delusions, hallucinations, depression, anxiety, apathy, disinhibition, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms are linked with disease progression and a higher rate of hospitalization. They are also a factor in many discharges when facilities cannot meet the patient’s needs and keep staff and other residents safe.

The study said patients need access to a variety of treatment options for their NPS. Educating clinicians, family members and caregivers and having flexibility in prescribing helps this access. Antipsychotic medications are just one method of treatment for these dementia-related symptoms.

“People with Alzheimer’s and related diseases deserve access to evidence-based [treatment] that aligns with current practice guidelines, individualized care that aligns with current practice guidelines,” Dr. Amita Patel, a practicing geriatric psychiatrist, and a member of Project PAUSE, said in a press release. “Quality measurement should support-not hinder-medical professionals’ ability to provide safe and effective treatment options.”

The CMS Antipsychotic Medication quality measure was enacted in 2012 in response to growing concerns about the overprescribing of antipsychotic medications in SNFs. The measure was intended to ensure patient safety and protect against the improper use of antipsychotics as chemical restraints. Since that time, clinical guidelines for the management of NPS among older adults with ADRD have evolved significantly, according to the study. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two medications specifically for the treatment of NPS since the measure was created.

“CMS’ quality measure contains multiple f laws that penalize SNFs for prescribing antipsychotics unless the patient has one of a narrow set of diagnoses, thus restricting patients’ access to medications that are clinically indicated for the treatment of NPS,” reads the executive summary. “As the measure has its intended effect of lowering antipsychotic use across the long-stay SNF population across the board, its relentless pressure forces many SNFs to halt antipsychotic use in cases where these medications are clinically appropriate or even essential.”

CMS revised the quality measure with additional sources in June, but pushed back its commitment to adding the revision to the Nursing Home Care Compare Five Star Quality Rating System until January 2026. Project PAUSE says the revision still isn’t enough to address the issues and harm the measure has caused. They listed three recommendations, any of which, they said, could be implemented without compromising patient safety or Medicare program integrity.

The recommendations are to further revise the quality measure by identifying evidence-based benchmark, expanding exclusion criteria, conducting additional stakeholder engagement to support further respecification and developing supplemental quality measure

Researchers also suggest removing the quality measure from Nursing Home Care Compare Five-Star Quality Rating System or retiring it entirely.

The full paper further describes the importance of maximizing treatment options for SNF residents with NPS of dementia and the options available to CMS to strengthen quality measurement in this area while preserving access to patient-centered care.