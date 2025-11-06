2026 Medicare Star Ratings Show Strong Performance for Provider Partners Health Plans

Columbia, MD – Provider Partners Health Plans announced today that all its CMS-rated Medicare Advantage plans for 2026 earned an overall 4 Stars or higher. As a result, members enrolled in rated Provider Partners Health Plans will now be covered by a plan with a 4-Star or higher overall rating from CMS.
These results reflect consistent performance across multiple states. Plans in Texas and Illinois earned overall 4-Star ratings, and the Missouri plan earned an overall 4.5-Star rating, placing it in the 87th percentile of all Medicare Advantage plans nationally. In addition, plans in Maryland and Pennsylvania earned 4.5 Stars in their Medicare Part D summary ratings, indicating strong performance in pharmacy services, medication adherence, and member support.
“Traditional Medicare Advantage plans were never designed for people in long-term care,” said Scott Rifkin, MD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Provider Partners Health Plans. “We built plans around the realities of this population, and these ratings affirm the strategy behind that focus.”
Provider Partners Health Plans offers Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) for individuals living in long-term care facilities or receiving nursing home-level care in the community. By aligning with skilled nursing facilities, interdisciplinary care teams, and primary care providers, the health plan delivers coordinated services intended to improve outcomes and enhance the care experience among some of the most vulnerable Medicare patients.
Each year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans to help beneficiaries compare quality and performance. The ratings use a 5-star scale and consider clinical outcomes, service quality, member experience, and operational effectiveness.
“Achieving strong star ratings across our markets reflects the strength of our team’s collaboration,” said Dr. Anna Greditor, RN, APNP-BC, National Director of HEDIS and STARS and Utilization Management at Provider Partners Health Plans. “This performance is built on data-driven strategy, operational discipline, and a shared focus on outcomes that matter to members, their families, and collaborating providers.”
Rick Grindrod, CEO and President, emphasized the organization’s commitment to consistent execution. “These ratings underscore the impact of choices made with intention, clarity, and purpose. We lead this work knowing the lives we impact deserve nothing less.”
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7. During this time, Medicare-eligible individuals can compare 2026 Medicare Advantage plan options, including those offered by Provider Partners Health Plans.
Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are based on 2026 performance and are subject to change each year. For more information, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Provider Partners Health Plans (HMO I-SNP) is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Special Needs plan (SNP) with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Provider Partners Health Plans depends on contract renewal.
About Provider Partners Health Plans
Provider Partners Health Plans offers a growing range of Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) across 268 counties in Texas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and North Carolina. The organization continues to expand its reach in partnership with long-term care providers and facilities that share its focus on delivering coordinated, person-centered care for individuals who require a nursing home level of support.
