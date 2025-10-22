This article is sponsored by TapestryHealth. As skilled nursing providers navigate the challenges of improving care quality while reducing hospitalizations, a new campaign from TapestryHealth is pushing the conversation forward. In this Voices interview, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Mordy Eisenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Growth and Product Officer at TapestryHealth, about the “Five Days to Save a Life” initiative and the powerful results of a recent study leveraging Neteera’s contactless monitoring system. Eisenberg shares how this data-driven approach is giving clinicians a critical window of time to intervene before a crisis, what makes Neteera’s technology different from other RPM tools, and why now is a pivotal moment for tech adoption in skilled nursing.
Skilled Nursing News: Mordy, thanks for joining us. Let’s start with the new “Five Days to Save a Life” campaign. What’s the core message behind it?
Mordy Eisenberg: Thank you—it’s great to be here. The “Five Days to Save a Life” campaign is grounded in a powerful insight from our recent efficacy study with Neteera: on average, alerts from our contactless monitoring system were triggered nearly five days—specifically 4.99 to 5.23 days—before a hospitalization event occurred. That’s not just a statistic—it’s a window of opportunity. Those five days represent a critical period where clinical teams can intervene, stabilize the resident, and usually prevent a hospital transfer altogether. The campaign is about turning that predictive power into proactive care. It’s a call to action for facilities to rethink how they use time and technology to protect their residents.
That’s compelling. Can you walk us through the study and what it revealed?
Absolutely. The study monitored 650 patients selected at random from more than 30,000 patients we monitor with radar every day. It covered five skilled nursing facilities over a four-month period, using Neteera’s 130H-Plus contactless sensor, and has a margin of error of 3.9%. We analyzed 96 hospitalization events and found that in our sensitivity-optimized alert configuration, 77% of those events were preceded by system alerts. For cardiopulmonary-related hospitalizations—what we call “definite” events—the sensitivity jumped to 89%. What’s remarkable is that these alerts were generated based on subtle deviations from each resident’s personalized baseline, not just fixed thresholds. That means the system wasn’t just reacting to extreme vitals—it was detecting meaningful trends days in advance. This kind of foresight is unprecedented in long-term care.
How does this fit into the broader tech adoption curve in skilled nursing?
While tens of thousands of patients benefit from this every day, this is still cutting-edge technology and we arre at a pivotal moment. Historically, skilled nursing has lagged behind other healthcare sectors in tech adoption, largely due to staffing constraints, regulatory complexity, and budget limitations. But the curve is bending. Early adopters have shown that technology like contactless RPM isn’t just feasible—it’s transformative. What we’re seeing now is the early majority beginning to engage, especially as solutions become more ambient, passive, and low-friction. The Neteera system doesn’t require wearables or manual input—it’s mounted on the wall and runs 24/7. That’s a game-changer for facilities that struggle with compliance and workflow disruption.
What makes the Neteera system different from other RPM solutions?
Two things: personalization and simplicity. Most RPM systems rely on fixed thresholds—like flagging a heart rate above 110 bpm. But Neteera uses a “drift from baseline” model. It compares a resident’s current four-hour average to their three-day baseline and flags deviations that exceed a configurable percentage. That means it’s tailored to each individual’s normal range, which is crucial in geriatric care where variability is high. And because it’s contactless, there’s no burden on staff or residents. It’s ambient, continuous, and non-intrusive—exactly what skilled nursing needs.
Let’s talk about the five-day lead time. What does that mean for clinical teams?
It means time to act. Five days is enough to run labs, adjust medications, start IV antibiotics, or escalate care before a crisis hits. It’s the difference between proactive and reactive medicine. And it’s not just about avoiding hospitalizations—it’s about improving quality of life. Residents who are hospitalized face a four-fold increase in mortality risk within six months. So every avoided transfer is potentially a life saved. That’s the heart of the campaign—empowering teams to intervene early and meaningfully.
So why aren’t they all doing this? What are the biggest barriers to adoption right now?
Mindset and infrastructure. There’s still skepticism—some worry that tech will replace clinical judgment. But the reality is, it augments clinical judgement. These systems don’t make decisions—they surface insights. Once teams see how predictive alerts correlate with outcomes, the resistance fades. The other challenge is integration. Interoperability with EMRs and well-defined reimbursement pathways are both critical and we’re making real progress on improving them. The data is compelling, and the urgency is real.
What’s next for the campaign and the technology?
We’re moving into Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the study. Phase 2 will refine the alert parameters to improve the balance between sensitivity and specificity. Phase 3 will introduce multivariate “critical” alerts that combine multiple vital signs for even greater predictive power. On the campaign side, we’re rolling out education for clinicians, families, and administrators to help them understand what five days of foresight can do. Ultimately, we want “Five Days to Save a Life” to become a standard of care—a new benchmark for proactive, data-driven intervention in skilled nursing.
Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length and clarity.
TapestryHealth’s nationwide primary care practice protects your residents through 24/7 on-site and remote telehealth healthcare using the world’s leading telemedicine technology, bringing the benefits of a complete medical center right to your residents’ bedsides. To learn more, visit www.tapestryhealth.com, or call (203) 721-6822.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].