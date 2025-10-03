Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Principle LTC Sells 818-Bed, 7-facility portfolio; UCH Sells Facility to Foundations Health Solutions

Principle LTC sold a seven-facility portfolio in Kentucky, totaling 818 beds, to a New Jersey-based owner-operator. Meanwhile, United Church Homes (UCH) announced the sale of The Harmar Place Community to Foundations Health Solutions, an Ohio-based for-profit health care organization.

Largest SNF portfolio sale in Kentucky

North Carolina-based Principle LTC, a privately held owner-operator, engaged Blueprint to facilitate the sale of its skilled nursing portfolio in Kentucky consisting of 818 licensed beds across seven facilities, including two within the Louisville metropolitan area.

After years of rising costs and operational headwinds, Kentucky’s legislature in July of 2024 approved a significant increase in Medicaid funding for long-term care providers, resulting in a meaningful increase to reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and by extension, a material surge in investor demand for facilities in the state.

Working with Blueprint to understand and capitalize on this dynamic market trend, Principle explored a range of strategic alternatives to capitalize on this positive impact. Blueprint identified that the unique quality, size, and scale of the portfolio, combined with the dramatic rate increase, would generate a hyper-competitive bidding environment. Principle agreed and elected to divest to focus efforts in other areas of its portfolio.

Following an extensive marketing process, Blueprint procured 12 qualified, competitive offers from a variety of in-state and out-of-state investors and operators. After careful consideration, and multiple rounds of comprehensive bidding, the seller ultimately selected a New Jersey-based owner-operator, with meaningful existing scale, eager to enter the Kentucky market. The buyer was selected for its compelling offer terms along with its unique, patient-centric approach to delivering the highest quality care.

UCH Sells Facility to For-Profit

United Church Homes (UCH), a leading nonprofit provider of senior living services, announced the sale of The Harmar Place Community, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Marietta, Ohio, to Foundations Health Solutions, a for-profit health care organization based in Ohio.

The transaction, effective Nov. 1, 2025, ensures the long-term viability of Harmar Place while UCH continues to operate its independent senior living and assisted living center, The Glenwood Community, at 200 Timberline Drive in Marietta.

Since acquiring Harmar Place in 2015, UCH has provided high-quality care to older adults in Marietta. The decision to sell reflects UCH’s strategic response to the evolving health care landscape and prioritizes the best interests of residents, staff and the community’s future, UCH said in a press release. The Glenwood Community remains a cornerstone of UCH’s commitment to Marietta, offering independent and assisted living services.

Foundations Health Solutions operates health care centers across Ohio, including Waterview Pointe in Marietta and Rockland Ridge in Belpre, Ohio, specializing in post-acute care such as skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and memory care services.

“We are confident Foundations Health Solutions is the right provider to advance Harmar Place’s legacy,” said Kenneth Young, president and CEO of United Church Homes. “While we transition Harmar Place, our commitment to Marietta endures through The Glenwood Community and other programs.”

Both organizations prioritize the well-being of Harmar Place residents and staff, committing to a seamless transition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harmar Place into our network,” said Jim Homa, Vice President of Operations at Foundations Health Solutions. “With our experience at Waterview Pointe and Rockland Ridge, we are dedicated to building on UCH’s foundation and ensuring a bright future for residents and staff.”

230-bed SNF sold in Minnesota

Blueprint was exclusively engaged to market Project Golden Gopher, a two-property, 230-bed skilled nursing portfolio located in Hopkins and Rochester, Minnesota. The assets were owned by a publicly traded REIT and marketed on a distressed basis, providing a compelling opportunity for an experienced operator to reposition and unlock value.

While the facilities were challenged at the time of sale, they presented clear upside through census growth and operational enhancements. In particular, the properties are strategically located near acute care hospitals, enabling an incoming operator to establish strong referral relationships and stabilize performance.

Following a targeted marketing process, Blueprint generated significant investor interest and ultimately selected a well-capitalized regional owner-operator with an established Minnesota footprint. The buyer intends to leverage their existing infrastructure, clinical resources, and local market expertise to drive census growth and return the portfolio to stabilized performance.

80-bed SNF sold in Kentucky

Blueprint executed the sale of Wellington Parc of Owensboro, an 80-bed specialty skilled nursing and memory care facility, on behalf of an established ownership group with deep roots in Kentucky. The community was well known in the Owensboro market for its distinguished 4-Star CMS rating and reputation for delivering high-quality resident care.

Like others in the state, the facility benefited from Kentucky’s favorable Medicaid reimbursement environment, currently achieving robust per diem rates with further upside from scheduled 2025 inflationary increases and additional CMI expansion potential.

Blueprint was engaged in early 2025 to launch a highly targeted marketing process. Within 30 days, the process generated seven qualified LOIs from established investors. After a competitive final round, a New York–based owner-operator with a sizeable Kentucky presence emerged as the winning bidder.

This sale marks the ownership group’s final health care asset in Kentucky, successfully concluding a 40-year history of operating in the state.

50-bed SNF sold in New Mexico

Blueprint successfully facilitated the sale of Welbrook Senior Living Farmington, a 50-bed Medicare-only transitional rehab skilled nursing facility (SNF) located in Farmington, New Mexico, representing the buyer in a strategic acquisition.

The facility, built in 2018, was a turnaround opportunity, operating at below market occupancy and experiencing an EBITDAR loss of approximately $5 million in revenue at the time of marketing.

Blueprint strategically aligned the buyer – a high net worth private investor-operator – with a private equity seller seeking an exit. The buyer was uniquely motivated to expand their presence in New Mexico and saw significant potential in repositioning the asset.

The incoming buyer plans to implement a value-add strategy, including expanding the facility’s existing licensure capacity and enhancing operational efficiency to meet growing demand for skilled nursing services in the region.

The deal was closed in September 2025.

68-bed SNF leased in Kansas

Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) successfully facilitated the lease of two Kansas communities: Maple Heights, a 68-bed senior living community located in Hiawatha, and Brookfield Post Acute, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Topeka.

The regional Lessor is looking for a long-term solution for both properties. The California based Lessee is expanding their footprint in the Midwest, specifically in Kansas.