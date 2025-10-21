Skilled Nursing Dealbook: 80-Bed Colorado Nursing Home Sells for $13M to Cottonwood

A Colorado nursing home with over 95% occupancy was sold for $13 million, while several skilled nursing facilities in Boston, Philadelphia, and central North Dakota were also sold.

80-bed SNF in Colorado Sells for $13M

Kiser Group Seniors Housing, in collaboration with SVN Senior Living Advisors, successfully brokered the $13 million sale of Forest Ridge, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility (SNF) in the Colorado Springs metro area to Cottonwood.

Cottonwood acquired Forest Ridge, which has an occupancy rate of over 95%, to serve as the flagship property within its expanding portfolio of more than 30 skilled nursing facilities across Colorado, the press release noted.

“Forest Ridge was an appealing opportunity because it aligns perfectly with Cottonwood’s strategy of acquiring quality, well-located facilities in markets with strong operational fundamentals,” Mark Myers, partner at Kiser Group, who led the effort, said in a press release. “The facility’s proximity to a 15-bed critical access hospital and its location within a community with a significant veterans population provide strong upside potential for expanding both VA and Medicare resident bases.”

The skilled nursing market in Colorado continues to demonstrate solid performance, supported by robust Medicaid reimbursement rates and a growing need for long-term care services, the press release noted. The Colorado Springs region, in particular, benefits from unique demand drivers tied to its veterans population and established healthcare infrastructure.

“This transaction represents another example of how strategic acquisitions in strong healthcare markets can enhance both portfolio performance and community service capacity,” Myers said.

75-bed North Dakota SNF sold

Blueprint was exclusively engaged to market a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located in central North Dakota.

At the time of marketing, the community was generating positive cash flow despite operating at only 50% occupancy, highlighting a compelling opportunity for an incoming operator to drive census growth and significantly enhance profitability.

The investor who acquired the facility plans to implement operational improvements to boost occupancy and unlock long-term value, the press release stated.

250-bed Philadelphia SNF sold

Blueprint was engaged to advise on the sale of a 250-bed skilled nursing facility located in Philadelphia. At the time of marketing, the asset was rebounding from COVID-19 while positioned to benefit from Pennsylvania’s Medicaid reimbursement rate enhancements effective in 2023. Despite these favorable tailwinds, the facility was operating with significant financial losses and occupancy hovering near 70%.

The transaction proved highly complex, spanning more than two years from launch to close. Given the unique dynamic of a not-for-profit seller transferring ownership to a for-profit buyer, multiple regulatory hurdles had to be cleared. In a pivotal moment, Blueprint’s Ryan Kelly testified directly in front of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, helping secure the necessary approvals to move the transaction forward.

Ultimately, the selected buyer – a mission-oriented operator with an established Pennsylvania presence – recognized the property’s potential to stabilize operations and create long-term value.

78-Bed SNF in Boston sold

Purpose-built in 1982, with significant renovations in 2006, the 78-bed facility is well-located just off Commonwealth Avenue in the vibrant neighborhood of Brighton in Boston.

The 91% occupied facility benefits from its proximity to Boston Medical Center – Brighton, just one mile away, and, at the time of sale, was experiencing revenues exceeding $10 million annually.

The seller, a well-regarded REIT in the seniors housing and skilled nursing sector, determined that the facility was a strong candidate for sale, given its strategic location in conjunction with desires from the former operator to focus on other assets in their mutual portfolio.

Blueprint ran a tailored marketing process focusing on acquirers from both the skilled nursing and behavioral health sectors with the ability to close efficiently. This approach resulted in multiple competitive offers from reliable acquirers.

The seller ultimately selected to transact with a proven East Coast-based skilled nursing owner/operator with an established presence in the Commonwealth.

Clinware Gets $4.25M in Funding for AI Platform for SNF Admissions

Clinware announced the launch last week of its AI-powered admissions and clinical workflow optimization platform, supported by $4.25 million in private funding.

Built specifically for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and the broader post-acute care continuum, Clinware uses predictive analytics and intelligent automation to help facilities admit patients faster, maximize reimbursement, and free nurses and clinicians from manual administrative tasks to focus on patient care.

Hospitals and health systems are often under pressure to discharge patients quickly, but the patient transfer process to post-acute facilities is slowed by a critical bottleneck: the manual review of dozens to hundreds of pages of hospital records. Meanwhile, post-acute providers face a related set of challenges on their end, including manual, fragmented referral and intake processes, which reduce bed utilization and strain staff.

Patients ultimately feel the impact when nurses and clinicians spend more time on paperwork than at the bedside, and Clinware was created to change that dynamic, according to Cory Evans, CEO and founder of Clinware.

“The post-acute sector has long grappled with bottlenecks in the admissions process leading to revenue leakage and staff burnout, both of which are critical gaps that Clinware comprehensively addresses,” said Evans. “Our AI-powered software brings a new level of predictive insight and workflow efficiency to the market that ultimately streamlines and improves patient care across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Clinware is the first platform to deliver predictive, real-time financial and clinical insights before a bed offer is made, enabling informed and profitable admission decisions. Its key capabilities include

AI-driven workflow automation that streamlines referrals and reduces administrative load; predictive revenue and cost analysis to compare potential PDPM/PDGM reimbursement against medication expenses and resource needs; seamless internal/external EHR integration to aggregate and analyze patient data from hospitals, physician groups, and pharmacies; specialized clinical modules for nursing workflow optimization, respiratory management intelligence, and Quality Incentive Program (QIP) program enhancement; and, proactive compliance and reimbursement safeguards that identify documentation gaps and minimize audit risk.

Clinware’s capabilities deliver tangible value across the care continuum. Hospitals and health systems can accelerate patient discharges which ultimately reduce average length of stay and optimize bed flow management from emergency department to inpatient treatment to post-acute setting. Post-acute facilities can reach and maintain full census through quicker, data-driven admissions while ensuring accurate reimbursement and dramatically reducing manual work for nurses, MDS coordinators, and admissions teams. Patients benefit as well, with clinicians able to devote more time and attention to care, resulting in stronger outcomes.

Providers using Clinware’s AI tools noted smoother admissions and improved revenue.

“Before Clinware, our admissions process was a constant battle against time and complexity. Now we’re accepting patients faster, confident we’re maximizing our PDPM revenue, and our nursing team has regained precious hours for patient care,” said Helen Lacek at Asbury Court, a Clinware client.

Clinware’s launch coincides with sweeping changes in healthcare, including the shift to value-based care and the adoption of more complex reimbursement models such as Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) and Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM). These changes demand intelligent tools for accurate data capture and revenue optimization. At the same time, ongoing nursing shortages and high turnover rates underscore the need to reduce administrative workload and allow skilled professionals to focus on clinical excellence. By aligning with these trends, Clinware offers a timely solution that strengthens both the operational and financial foundations of post-acute care.

Clinware is exhibiting during AHCA/NCAL’s annual convention and expo taking place in Las Vegas this week.