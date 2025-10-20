Provider Partners Connect Care Announces New Value-Based Care Initiative to Support Long-Term Care Facilities

Program enables post-acute care operators to participate in value-based care models to improve care outcomes for high-needs Medicare populations
October 20th, 2025 — Provider Partners Connect Care announced today a new value-based care initiative that brings value-based care (VBC) programs and services directly to nursing home operators.
Provider Partners Connect Care is one of just 14 nationally designated High-Needs ACO REACH organizations and the second largest provider of value-based care products to long-term care patients in nursing facilities.
As nursing facilities continue to face regulation and staffing challenges, this initiative provides opportunities for operators to begin participating in value-based care– aligning with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services goal of transitioning all Medicare beneficiaries to a VBC model by 2030.
By uniting technology, data, and operational expertise, the initiative equips providers to lead in this national shift.
“This initiative marks a critical leap forward in the journey of revolutionizing long-term care,” said Dr. Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman of Provider Partners Connect Care. “We’re committed to supporting providers in delivering exceptional care to some of the most vulnerable individuals in our healthcare system through technology and significant operational support.”
As part of the initiative, Provider Partners Connect Care is collaborating with MatrixCare, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions for post-acute care. MatrixCare’s digital capabilities will help streamline access to value-based care programs for long-term care operators. This includes the development of a care management platform to equip providers with tools to close care gaps, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and improve health outcomes.
“Long-term care facilities are navigating unprecedented pressures—from workforce shortages to shifting reimbursement models,” said Tim Smokoff, General Manager, MatrixCare. “We’re proud to support their efforts in value-based care by providing the digital infrastructure and insights they need to improve outcomes and thrive in today’s healthcare landscape.”
Provider Partners Connect Care and its affiliates currently serve more than 16,000 Medicare beneficiaries across over 1,500 facilities in 25 states. Utilizing analytics and care management capabilities of Real Time Medical Systems, Provider Partners Connect Care brings real-time insights into the challenges faced by providers. This unique tech-enabled VBC approach has achieved measurable results for participating facilities, including a 38 percent reduction in hospitalizations and 45 percent fewer emergency room visits within its managed populations in performance year 2024.
Source: Provider Partners Connect Care internal performance data, PY 2024
“We’re offering long term care providers an accessible, effective path into value-based care, complete with the tools and support they need to flourish,” said Keith Persinger, CEO of Provider Partners Connect Care. “By collaborating with technology partners like MatrixCare, we can better equip facilities to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to some of the most vulnerable populations.”
About Provider Partners Connect Care
Provider Partners Connect Care is a nationally recognized High-Needs ACO REACH organization, founded by a former nursing home medical director to bring meaningful, measurable change to the post-acute care space. Through its tech-enabled model, Provider Partners Connect Care partners with long term care facilities across the country to deliver value-based care to Medicare beneficiaries, reduce hospitalizations, and improve resident outcomes.
