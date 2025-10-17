Now Accepting Submissions: 2025 Frontline Honors Awards

WTWH Healthcare presents the Frontline Honors Awards, a program showcasing the exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.

This is an opportunity to recognize innovators, service champions, and those leading the care experience for residents, patients and their families, employed by provider organizations, who are reshaping the frontline worker role and making key contributions — not just as individuals — but as beacons for their respective industry.

A Frontline Honoree is:

A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes

who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes A passionate employee who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families

who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families An advocate for their respective industry and their peers

Eligible industries for the Frontline Honors Awards include:

Behavioral Health

Home Health & Home Care

Hospice & Palliative Care

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Skilled Nursing, Long-Term Care & Therapy

Below are key dates for this year’s Frontline Honors Awards program:

Entries Open: October 1, 2025

Early Bird Entry Deadline (Save $100 on entry fee): November 30, 2025

Final Entry Deadline: December 31, 2025

Winners Announced: January 20, 2026

To learn more about the Frontline Honors Awards program, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/. Have additional questions? Contact the Awards team at [email protected].